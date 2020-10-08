Her dream Supreme Court

and wisdom overflowing

My dream Supreme Court would provide one thing: as much wisdom that flawed humans can attain.

The court would be 5 and 4, or 4 and 5 a ratio which would switch over decades. Qualified judges would make thoughtful arguments on both sides of the complicated issues at hand.

Would I always agree with their conclusions? Heck no! My religion, experience, or instincts might lead to opinions about how a decision might come down. But the court represents all of our citizens. If my hopes are dashed, at least I would know that a mostly balanced court hashed things out and came to a well-considered conclusion within the context of our times.

While living with the reality of what the status quo is or what may come, I’ll try to keep those rose-colored glasses in my pocket for when I want to dream of what the Supreme Court could be.

Cindy Thane, Austin

With Abbott’s motives

clear, do what it takes

It is now crystal clear that Abbott will kowtow to Trump and do everything possible to keep Texans from voting. Expect more desperate acts of voter suppression to come. Just accept it.

Plan to be in line as long as it takes. Together we will prove that the righteous will prevail.

Lynn Kurth, Austin

Now, precedent is the guide

to a high court nomination?

Re: Sept. 29 letter to the editor, "Cornyn: Facts in this vacancy are different."

Congressman Cornyn, in his letter to the editor, said that precedent justifies their nomination of a replacement for Justice Ginsburg.

I imagine that the GOP had this talking point in an envelope marked, "If Ginsburg dies before Jan. 2021: Counterpoint to our 2016 positions." Upon her death, the GOP quickly released it to their members, who pasted it into newsletters, Twitter feeds, Facebook pages, and letters to the editor.

Since when has precedent mattered to Trump? Precedent didn’t matter when Trump staged his nomination acceptance at the White House. It didn’t matter when Trump failed to release his tax returns, or when he didn’t set up a blind trust of his assets upon assuming the presidency. Precedent does not matter when Trump publicly attacks the judiciary, media and heads of states.

Trump ignores precedents daily. But sure, let’s allow precedent to guide our next Supreme Court nomination.

Dru Edrington, Georgetown

Appreciation for shining

light on mental health

Re: Oct. 1 commentary, "We’re not alone: Why I’m sharing my mental health journey."

The commentary by William Matthews is a very honest reminder that these are times that are testing all of our emotions.It was brave of Matthews to share his personal struggles with depression and how he was able to ask for help. Mental health during a time when nothing is normal and all of our usual routines are disrupted can make all of us feel waves of being fragile.

NAMI is an amazing organization and I’m so glad the article shared information about their resources. More articles like this in the Statesman could help all of us deal with these challenging times. Thank you for shedding light on the crucial topic of mental health.

Corinne Cargnoni, Austin

No other explanation

for Abbott’s voting order

What does Gov. Abbott think he is doing?

I hate to think our great state of Texas is under the control of a despot, but I cannot think of any other word to describe Gov. Abbott’s recent threat/decision to tamper with every U.S. citizen’s right to vote.

I can think of only one reason he would limit the number of drop-off ballot boxes for mail-in ballots in this current election. He is trying to dissuade people from using mail-in ballots to participate in this most important right we all have.

Is he so afraid of allowing the citizens of this state and this country to avail themselves of this right?

Sherry Crickmer, Austin