The race for Travis County Judge — a role akin to mayor of the county — comes as our community is pushing for real criminal justice reform.

Democrat Andy Brown, an attorney and party activist making his second bid for county judge, is committed to the kind of changes our community wants. He deserves voters’ support Nov. 3.

Brown helped lead the effort to establish the Sobering Center, a facility where police and paramedics can take intoxicated people to sober up, avoiding costly and unnecessary trips to the jail or emergency room. The facility, a joint venture by Travis County and the city of Austin, has served nearly 4,000 people over the past two years.

Brown believes our community could keep even more people out of jail by improving access to mental health services and helping homeless people find housing. We wholeheartedly agree with those goals. We only wish Brown’s aspirations came with greater detail on how he would accomplish and pay for them.

Still, the right vision is a start. The Republican nominee, attorney Michael Lovins, struck us as an independent thinker looking to reach across ideological divides. But we were disappointed that his chief planks involve using Travis County sheriff’s resources to counteract Austin policy decisions he dislikes: The decriminalization of homelessness and the recent cuts to the Austin Police Department budget.

Brown rightly notes that the Travis County Sheriff’s Office focuses its patrols on the unincorporated areas. And more broadly, in our view, the residents who are both Austin and Travis County taxpayers need for those governments to work cooperatively, not at cross purposes.

The seat for Travis County Judge opened unexpectedly this year, when Sarah Eckhardt won a special election for state senator. Eckhardt’s deep command of the issues, now a welcome addition to the Senate, will be sorely missed on the Commissioners Court.

It will fall to Eckhardt’s successor to set the agenda for the court, build consensus with the other four commissioners and oversee a $1.2 billion budget that addresses the county’s priorities. We believe Brown is better equipped to tackle that role.

Precinct 1 Commissioner: Jeff Travillion. Completing his first term, Commissioner Jeff Travillion has proved to be a forceful advocate for East and Northeast Travis County, an area still angling for the attention and investment it deserves.

Travillion is focused on tangible improvements, such as expanding access to community health clinics in his district. He has also championed monumental initiatives, such as landing the new Tesla gigafactory near Del Valle and pushing to revamp the Travis County Expo Center, with the hope of pulling in new amenities for residents.

His record and vision make Travillion, a Democrat, the clear choice over Republican challenger Solomon Arcoven, who works for the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services.

Precinct 3 Commissioner: Becky Bray. Voters in this West Travis precinct have two strong candidates vying to replace retiring Commissioner Gerald Daugherty. We give transportation engineer Becky Bray the edge because of her traffic expertise and fiscal pragmatism.

Traffic is a major concern in Precinct 3, which contains nearly half of the land in Travis County and 1,400 miles of county-maintained traffic lanes. Bray has a superior understanding of the collaboration needed with cities and regional transportation agencies to achieve traffic improvements, a top priority for commuters and emergency responders alike.

Ann Howard, who was our pick of the Democratic field during the primary, also has a track record of coalition building from her admirable work with nonprofits addressing homelessness.

In our view, though, GOP nominee Bray brings a stronger focus on fiscal responsibility, a mindfulness of the burdens borne by taxpayers. We hope she could be as effective as Daugherty, the commission’s lone Republican, in helping guide the court toward more sensible spending decisions.