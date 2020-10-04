"Silent" warriors and faithful "invisible" soldiers, young and old! A "call to arms" is being sounded throughout America! Like Washington, calling all brothers, "Sons of the Republic", the mission is clear: "Let’s save America!"

There is no doubt America is under domestic attack and many of us are too blind to see it or too busy to distinguish between truths and lies. Millions of immigrants left their homeland because America offered hope, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They found it here! Not many have ever gone back? America has spent trillions in protecting countries and territories from foreign enemies. America has provided security, food and clothing, doctors and medicines. America has even built their hospitals. Immigrants came because of their country’s socialist government, hunger and poverty. Those immigrants now see the same here in America with the violence, riots and the war against the police. Our American dreams are dying because of the violence. Our freedoms are disappearing, and we are sitting still. The so-called "peaceful protests" have already caused billions of dollars in damage in four short months. Billions in lost revenue, lost wages, and uncollected sales taxes has already caused cities to panic because they have exhausted their budgets. They are now seeing the aftereffects of the riots, but they are afraid to stop them. They see war on their streets. They encouraged the riots by refusing Trump’s help. They need money to pay their city’s debts. No doubt they will be begging Trump for federal assistance. Good luck NYC, Portland and Seattle! So far, Biden has not denounced the riots.

So, why is it called the "Harris/Biden Administration?" We see the enthusiasm in the thousands showing up to see Trump compared to five or 10 showing up for Biden. Trump is given the tough questions compared to "no questions" taken from Harris or Biden during interviews. It also seems they are not talking from the heart. Their speeches appear to be scripted. Where are the "thousands" supporting Biden or Harris? Are the polls "way off" when liberal media says Trump and Biden are practically tied? On the news, I see shirts that say, "Blacks," "Latinos" and "Women for Trump." Recently, six Minnesota Democrat mayors endorsed Trump. During the RNC, most of the speakers shared their heartfelt stories that had inspired them not to give up, but to move forward with their lives. They spoke about the great things Trump had done for their cities and for their states. They spoke about their small companies growing, thanks to Trump. At the end of the RNC, the world heard the beautiful song, "Ave Maria," that was sung to honor the Queen of Peace, the Mother of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! In 1792, America’s first Catholic Bishop, John Carroll, consecrated America to the patronage of the Blessed Virgin, the Immaculate Conception. In 1847, the Mother of God, was made the official Patroness of the United States. At the 2020 RNC, America was once again consecrated to Our Heavenly Mother in front of millions of viewers. On the other hand, the DNC spoke of nothing but doom and gloom and their disdain and disgust for Trump and "our" country.

Biden and Harris support late-term abortions and defunding the police. They support the "peaceful" protests that continue to destroy businesses, injure police officers and injure innocent lives. Biden promised to raise taxes. He supports the outrageously expensive "New Deal," gun confiscation, open borders, Medicare for all, and an end to fossil fuels. That means no fracking, no gasoline cars, and no planes. Air travel may soon be history. Biden trusts China, even with the deadly coronavirus! No doubt, he will send American jobs back to China. Biden also supports sanctuary cites and has vowed to end construction of the southern wall. Harris recently compared ICE agents to the KKK. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg recently passed away. Speaker Pelosi has hinted she will impeach Trump again if he tries to replace Ginsburg’s vacancy on the Supreme Court before November. Millions of tax dollars down the drain!

Then again, what do I know? Biden has been "told" not to concede the election if it’s a close race. Democrats are now using the post office as a weapon. Millions of mail-in ballots have been printed. Who will actually fill out the mail-in ballots? Will only registered voters receive them? What if they are not turned in by the specified date? What if those same voters vote in person also? Will late mail-in ballots be counted after the deadline? Can votes be changed once they are marked or once they are received? How long will it take to count millions of paper ballots? What if millions are lost or discarded? So, to those American warriors who truly love this great nation, those who stand up for Old Glory, those who will do anything to save this great Republic, it is time to protect it for everything it stands for: glory, honor and freedom! It will be my honor to stand beside you and save America!

Joe Gonzalez is a regular contributor to the A-J’s opinion pages. He lives in Lubbock County.