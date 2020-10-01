A most extraordinary event occurred in late September. It was something that I thought would dominate headlines for days, but rather, it was gone in no more than one news cycle. COVID-19 and the push for a safe and effective vaccine, nationwide unrest, the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, NBA playoffs, and much more quickly pushed it below the fold and to the back pages.

I am referring to the fact that some 200 retired generals and admirals and 300 national security advisors and diplomats all signed a letter endorsing Joe Biden for president of the United States. The list of signatories featured 22 retired four-star military officers, among them Navy Adm. Samuel Locklear, who oversaw all U.S. forces in the Pacific from 2012 to 2015, and Adm. Harry Ulrich, who commanded U.S. naval forces in Europe during President George W. Bush's administration.

Some of the officers who signed the letter supporting Biden had retired rather recently, including Air Force Gen. Paul Selva, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump before he retired in August 2019; Vice Adm. Gardner Howe, a Navy SEAL leader who also retired last year; and retired Adm. Paul Zukunft, who oversaw the Coast Guard until 2018. They cannot be dismissed as disgruntled former employees.

Their letter reads in part, "The next president will inherit a nation – and a world – in turmoil. The current President has demonstrated he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office; he cannot rise to meet challenges large or small. Thanks to his disdainful attitude and his failures, our allies no longer trust or respect us, and our enemies no longer fear us. Climate change continues unabated, as does North Korea’s nuclear program. The president has ceded influence to a Russian adversary who puts bounties on the heads of American military personnel, and his trade war against China has only harmed America’s farmers and manufacturers. The next president will have to address those challenges while struggling with an economy in a deep recession and a pandemic that has already claimed more than 200,000 of our fellow citizens. America, with 4% of the world’s population, suffers with 25% of the world’s COVID-19 cases. Only FDR and Abraham Lincoln came into office facing more monumental crises than the next president.

"Joe Biden has the character, principles, wisdom, and leadership necessary to address a world on fire. That is why Joe Biden must be the next President of the United States; why we vigorously support his election; and why we urge our fellow citizens to do the same." These are their words, not mine.

This amazing action comes on the heels of a similar endorsement of Joe Biden in August by more than 70 former national security officials who served in the last several Republican administrations. Other GOP officials also endorsed Biden for president last week.

Their statement reads in part, "While we — like all Americans — had hoped that Donald Trump would govern wisely, he has disappointed millions of voters who put their faith in him and has demonstrated that he is dangerously unfit to serve another term."

These endorsements come from nearly 600 men and women who have spent their careers protecting our country, often at their own peril. These men and women have, before now, served the office of the president and this country without regard to which party controlled the White House or Congress. They historically serve without comment or judgment.

Their public endorsements of Joe Biden for president are unprecedented.

There could be disagreements on whether or not Trump could or would undermine Social Security. There could be differences of opinion on whether Trump knows more about the development of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine than do scientists. There could be differences of opinion on whether COVID-19 is a minor illness as Trump proclaims, although the loved ones of the 200,000 plus Americans who have died from this virus might disagree. There could be differences on how involved Russia and Putin — and Trump — are in manipulating the results of our election. There could even be disagreements about how he maintains his year-around tan.

However, we should all pause and take stock of this public repudiation of the current president by professional military, security and intelligence men and women who spoke with one voice, regardless of their party affiliation or their race or their religion. The fact that they feel the current president’s reelection would be so deleterious to the United States and our way of life that they held it was their duty to step forward.

Duty. Duty is such a small word, defined as "a moral or legal obligation; a responsibility." These brave men and women felt it was their duty to step forward publicly and endorse Joe Biden.

It is our duty to register and to vote. If you are not registered and plan to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election, you have until Oct. 5 to register. It’s easy and quick. Early voting begins Oct. 13 at numerous locations around the county. To find out where you can vote, whether or not you are registered, what’s on the ballot, and everything you may want to know about the voting process, go on the Bastrop County elections office website, bastropvotes.org. You also may call 512-581-7160.

Fulfill your duty to our country and our future. Vote.

Halloween goes on

The city of Bastrop and the Bastrop YMCA are sponsoring a Trick or Treat Bash drive-through at Mayfest Park, aka the rodeo grounds. The fun happens from 5-7 p.m. and will meet all COVID-19 rules and guidelines. Vendors are invited to participate free of charge.

For more information, contact the Bastrop YMCA.

