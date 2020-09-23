Nothing has changed since 2016, when Senate Republicans insisted a Supreme Court vacancy, arising from the death of a revered jurist, should not be filled in a presidential election year.

"The next justice could change the ideological makeup of the court for a generation, and fundamentally reshape American society in the process," U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said that year. He argued then, with Election Day 237 days away, that "Texans and the American people deserve to have a say in the selection of the next lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court."

Except everything has changed: Now we have a Republican president, not a Democratic one, and now Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are ready to approve a Supreme Court nominee this year — never mind the fact that Election Day is just 41 days away.

Their reversal marks a most rank form of hypocrisy, one they hope Texas voters won’t mind if it means getting the conservative judge their supporters want. But this naked disdain for fairness, discarding the will of the people when it is no longer a useful prop, is an affront to all Texans.

The mantra to "let the American people decide" was the standard Cornyn, Cruz and other Republican senators set in 2016. It is the standard we should expect of them in 2020.

Cornyn has suggested there are differences between the 2016 vacancy from the death of Justice Antonin Scalia and the open seat from last week’s death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Unlike in 2016, the incumbent president this year is seeking re-election, and the Senate and White House are held by the same party. True. Also, meaningless.

We all know what this is about: Getting the high court nominee Republicans prefer. And we recognize both parties have engaged in reckless brinksmanship over the years with judicial nominees. Democrats filibustered to block at least 10 federal court appointees during George W. Bush’s administration. In the face of Republican filibusters during Barack Obama’s administration, Democrats unleashed "the nuclear option," allowing approval of lower court appointees with just 51 votes in the Senate instead of the traditional 60 — discarding a higher threshold that once encouraged bipartisanship. But it was Republicans who, in 2016, invented the extraordinary rule that no Supreme Court nominee would get even a hearing during a presidential election year. And it is Republicans who are ditching that now-inconvenient policy.

No doubt both parties have rationalized their galling procedural gambits by focusing on the long-term gain of installing — or blocking — judges of certain ideologies. But these corrupt tactics also slowly poison our democracy. Polls show Americans’ trust in the federal government was already sinking to near-record-low levels. That cynicism deepens when voters see politicians toss out the rules and rig the system to produce a desired outcome. These hyperpartisan tactics could prove especially toxic to the public’s confidence in the Supreme Court.

Alicia Bannon, the managing director of the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, recently wrote that: "The Supreme Court doesn’t have an army, and it has no power of the purse. Its power comes from the fact that the public accepts its decisions, even when it disagrees with them. The Supreme Court has of course always been a political institution, but if it’s going to retain its public legitimacy it can’t be seen as simply another wing of partisan politics."

Lamentably, that’s where we’re headed. Federal court appointments have become so heated over the years that some nominees’ names — Miguel Estrada, Merrick Garland, Brett Kavanaugh — have become battle cries. Perhaps the loudest yet will be whomever President Donald Trump names to replace Ginsburg.

Cornyn, Cruz and other Republican senators could have hit the brakes on this dangerous trend by following their own standards from 2016. Instead, they’re ditching that rule and plowing full speed ahead. They’re counting on the idea that voters’ voices won’t make a difference in November. We’ll see if they do.