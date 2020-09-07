While I will never consider myself a true do-it-yourself type or person, I’ve found that I do take pride in solving problems with my own hands. I can’t fully explain it, but it feels good to accomplish small projects on your own.

My most recent project involved a fairly small upgrade to my computer. Over the weekend, I saw a good deal on solid state hard drives and decided it would be a good time to upgrade my system.

I always have considered myself something of a computer geek, but most of my expertise has been with programs rather than hardware and physical components. This would be the first time I’ve had to replace a hard drive.

And, this project would require more than simply switching out the pieces as I would need to backup my information on the new disk.

Rather than consulting my father, who has worked with computers for more than 40 years, I decided to do it myself.

I take no shame in the fact that I had to look up guides on how to do it. After all, you have to learn these things somewhere, and doing research is as good a way to learn that lesson as any other.

So the other night, I took a couple hours to do the switch and and transferred my data to the new drive. It certainly wasn’t the fastest computer repairman that has ever existed, but I still got the job done, and I felt proud of my accomplishment.

In a world where it is easy to have someone else do these kinds of services and jobs, there is a certain pride that comes from being able to do it yourself.

And, I think I understand that feeling now.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.