Over the past few months of working from home, I’ve gotten a good idea of what kind of environment works best for me when I am trying to focus on my work.

I know many people like some noise as a way to break the tedium of normal work. However, I tend to be the exact opposite and prefer silence when working.

But, there are a few exceptions.

I have found that certain sounds act almost as white noise for me and actually help me focus. I find this odd in a way, and sometimes, there is no rhyme or reason to it.

The sound of a fan is one noise that works for me, as does the sound of typing.

Earlier this week, I had a full afternoon of one of my favorite white noises when a storm rolled through the area. I don’t know what it is about a calm, slow rainfall that puts me in a relaxed mood, but it always does.

All that needs to be added is the sound of thunder rumbling softly in the far distance.

With the storms that rolled through the area this week, I found myself able to focus on things in a way I haven’t been able to in weeks.

I still don’t understand the science or how noises like that can help focus rather than be a distraction, but it works for me. And, that is good enough.