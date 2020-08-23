AJ Media Editorial Board

While the ending of the story has yet to be written, Texas Tech authored a fine beginning by announcing the hiring of Krista Gerlich as the new head coach of the women’s basketball program.

The decision, made public Wednesday and expected in some corners of West Texas off and on for the past 15 years, offers a feel-good moment for a Lady Raider program recently rocked by controversy.

For openers, Gerlich is a winner. From her days as part of the 1987 girls state basketball championship team at Sudan (while playing for her father; they moved to Spearman prior to her junior year) to her steady performance as the shooting guard on the Lady Raiders’ 1993 national champs, she built a solid reputation as a reliable teammate and fierce competitor.

Since her playing days, she has gone on to become a successful coach. Likewise, she has accomplished this the right way, building programs of good character through an uncompromising approach.

When Gerlich’s hiring became official, some Tech fans might have flashed back to a similar moment almost eight years ago when another successful former Raider was "brought home" to lead the football program. There is at least one important difference, though, between what happened this week and the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury in late 2012.

While the former Tech QB had not previously been a head coach, Gerlich brings 14 seasons of college head coaching experience to the Lady Raider helm, compiling 289 victories during that span. She has most recently served as overseer of the UT-Arlington program, taking over in 2013. The Lady Mavericks have compiled a 45-19 record during the past two years, and Gerlich leaves as the program’s winningest coach.

Prior to that stint, she guided West Texas A&M for seven years, leading the Lady Buffs to three consecutive Lone Star Conference championships from 2008-10.

Gerlich not only played for legendary Lady Raider head coach Marsha Sharp, she also served as an assistant coach. Based on those connections, a prevailing sentiment was Gerlich would take over the program once Sharp retired. However, that did not happen when the veteran coach stepped down after the 2005-06 season.

Instead, Tech went another way, choosing Kristy Curry as Sharp’s successor. In the ensuing years, two other coaches (Candace Whitaker, Marlene Stollings) have led the Lady Raiders, but none has been able to reclaim the national prominence and prestige the program previously enjoyed.

"This is the greatest day of my professional career because I’ve finally been chosen to be the leader of this program that has been so dear to me," Gerlich said in our story earlier this week. "I’m so thrilled … I’m an example right now, and I’m proof that good things can happen in 2020."

The excitement around her arrival coincides with what may be the lowest moment in program history. The Lady Raider job abruptly opened Aug. 6 when Stollings was fired by athletic director Kirby Hocutt in the aftermath of a USA TODAY story alleging a toxic and abusive culture during Stollings’ two seasons as head coach.

Gerlich’s first job will be to bring healing to a wounded program while working to restore credibility with current and prospective student-athletes as well as its fan base. To be sure, there is no shortage of work to do. These are important responsibilities, and Tech has selected the right person for the job.

Gerlich knows West Texas, she knows Texas Tech and she knows the core values that make Lady Raider basketball tick. After all, that’s her retired jersey No. 21 hanging in the rafters of United Supermarkets Arena.

She is a known commodity who has patiently waited for this moment to arrive, and she is fully and totally prepared.

"She’s a West Texas girl, so she knows what kind of players and programs we have in West Texas and in the meantime, she’s been recruiting the state of Texas, specifically the Dallas area, the Metroplex area, so she’s got several tie-ins there," Joe Lombard, the legendary Canyon coach who recently retired, said in our story. "I think she’s a program builder just because she’s going to do things the right way and recruit the right kind of people and put a style of play out there that people will enjoy watching. I think Texas Tech did a great job."

We agree. We congratulate Texas Tech on this hire and count ourselves among the many who during the past few days have said to Gerlich, "Welcome home."