The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States begins, "We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union . . . ." What has happened to our "perfect union"? The truth is, the union was never perfect; but it has approached perfection more nearly than any other form of government during its 244 years of existence.

Other nations have tried to create a more perfect union than ours, such as Fascism, Communism, and Socialism (the latter two rooted in Marxism), and have succeeded only in murdering millions of people under the belief that by "purifying" its citizens—that is, by killing those who do not accept their ideology—a more perfect union will be created. The result of these attempts is to place its citizens under the thumbs of tyrannical despots, who themselves, enjoy "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness"—all of which are denied their citizens. My question, then, is this: With what form of government are the rioters, looters, thieves, and others who are trying to destroy the United States planning to replace the "more perfect union"?

The attempts listed above, all of which have failed with miserable results, have already been tried. What will be the next "Utopia"? Those who are destroying several of our major cities have no idea. They are akin to the teenager who "keys" a long line through the paint of a new car for no other reason than animosity to the one who bought the car, someone the teenager does not know, never knew, and doesn’t want to know. All the teenager wants to do is to destroy the property of another who has the means to buy the car. The rioters, however, unlike the teenager, are abetted by those who do know what they want, and that is to replace the "more perfect union" with one of the ideologies stated above, an ideology that gives them the absolute power to control the lives of others.

Under the guise of "equal justice," they pretend interest in equality by defining it with the implication that "what is yours is mine," because what you have was earned on the backs of those you have oppressed. The truth is that the oppressed themselves at other times and in other places likely were often the oppressors. Do they believe that they should search through history to find and make reparations to those whom they may have oppressed themselves?

Another aspect of equality often ignored is that "some are more equal than others" and therefore are entitled to more as defined in George Orwell’s "Animal Farm." Therefore, to make everyone equal, no effort is made by Democrat mayors and governors to quell the lawlessness running rampant in their cities in hope that the present administration will be defeated, opening the door for them to take control of the country and its citizens in perpetuity.

Of course, the abettors I refer to are the Democratic Socialists. What will it take for traditional Democrats to wake up to the fact that to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election is to vote away their freedom, turning their lives (and the lives of the rest of us) over to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, AOC, and the many others who have tried for generations to destroy the Constitution by eliminating the electoral college, doing away with the Bill of Rights, and emasculating Congress with executive orders as Barack Obama attempted to do and would have succeeded doing if Hillary Clinton had been elected. If she were president, many of Obama’s socialist, executive orders would now be the law of the land.

We all know that Biden is only a figurehead, a professional politician, who has accomplished little in almost 50 years in Congress. I know, of course, that by saying this I will be accused by many Democrats as simply repeating Republican talking points. Perhaps I am, but I am also stating observations I have made over the years as I’ve watched the decline of our country into socialism during the tenure of Democrat presidents, just as we now watch the decline of our cities under the "leadership" of Democrat mayors.

John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama—all have contributed to the fallacy that the Democrat Party is the "party of the people." No, it is the Party of the Socialists. Obama is the first, true socialist president we have had. Hillary would have been the second. If she had been elected with a Democrat Congress, we would now be a socialist country. If Biden is elected, with a Democrat Congress, the Democratic Socialists will have attained supremacy over the country and the destruction of the almost nearly perfect union ever created. Is this really the result we want?

Carl Fowler is a retired professor of English at Amarillo College and lives in Amarillo