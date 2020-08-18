In response to Courtney Crowley: Americans must be diligent in face of cancel culture movement.

Frederick Douglass, the social reformer and statesman, said: "Power concedes nothing without a demand" and "If there is no struggle, there is no progress." He understood that oppressed groups must organize, speak out, and demonstrate if they wanted to change their situation. Farm workers, people with HIV, women, people of color, people with disabilities, GLBTQ--all have had to advocate for themselves in order to make progress. Anyone who has studied history should know that.

These groups are always met with hostility, accused of misdeeds, called horrible names, and denigrated, as in the column written by Crowley. Pushback comes in many forms.

Congressman John Lewis became a personal hero of mine while working on my MA in history. I learned about Lewis during that time when I watched the award-winning documentary Eyes on the Prize, about the civil rights movement and read Pulitzer Prize winner Taylor Branch’s Parting the Waters: America in the King Years 1954-63 the first book in his trilogy about the Civil Rights Movement. Few would know more than Lewis about the struggle for equal rights. I saw that his last public appearance, before he entered the hospital the following day, was at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC. Lewis supported Black Lives Matter and he wanted to see the plaza for himself. Not because he was a Marxist trying "to disrupt the nuclear family and replace market capitalism," but because he was the ultimate patriot trying to make America a better place for everyone. We all benefit from his sacrifices, and those of others, who have given so much to make America a more perfect union.

Kathy N. Thomas/Amarillo