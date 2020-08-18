Throughout my time as a reporter, I’ve noticed that most journalists have some aspect of reporting that they excel at, be it crime reporting, education or a myriad of other topics.

What I’ve found out about myself over the years is that there isn’t a specific type of reporting that I excel at. My strength comes in my ability to cover meetings.

As I sit here writing this Good Morning, what I am really doing is preparing myself for another meeting tonight. It will be the third one that I have had to cover and write about so far this week.

From city councils and planning and zoning meetings, to meetings for other groups and organizations, I have to cover a variety of topics, which can change depending on which week you attend the meeting.

I know several reporters who dread having to attend meetings and then write about them. To many, meetings are the worst part of the job. When I tell them that I enjoy them, they always look at me like I am crazy.

The trick to covering meetings and the like isn’t something that I can teach them, however. It’s something that you just learn over time — context.

Once you get to the point that you can see how everything interacts with everything else, the meetings become significantly easier to get through because you can see the overarching theme.

I’ve been asked repeatedly what meetings I would suggest someone attend if they want to get to know their community and what’s going on in it. While many would suggest the city council, I recommend planning and zoning every time as the best way to get a real feel for what kind of growth is taking place in the community.

After sitting through hundreds of meetings over the year, I can safely say that they have made me a better and more well-rounded reporter.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.