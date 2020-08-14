President Donald Trump is struggling in Texas — bigly. According to recent polls, Joe Biden is running neck-and-neck with the president in one of America's reddest states.

Even as Trump desperately tries to get out the vote, Biden is going for the kill: The former vice president has been staffing up and running ads in the Lone Star State for weeks. This is no coincidence. Texas voters are used to the Bush family, which governed with a firm grasp of Christian morals and ethics. For both President George H.W. Bush and his son, common decency mattered.

Do the right thing even when no one is looking. This is one of the most enduring facets of being a Christian — that we are always accountable to God through Christ. More than any other modern president, Trump spent a lifetime mocking this core Christian moral value.

Christians should not forget that Trump has a reckless history of multiple marriages and multiple extramarital affairs. Then, while running for president, he gave porn actress Stormy Daniels a six-figure "hush money" payment. After this affair was revealed in the media while he was serving as president, Trump denigrated the actress as "horse-face" and let his long-time aide go to prison in his place for obstruction of justice. These are the actions of a man who sees morals as handcuffs.

Trump’s penchant for calling women "fat" or "ugly" merely because they disagree with him is wrong. Trump’s boast on the 2005 Access Hollywood tape about grabbing women by the genitals is horrific. (Considering the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him, the boast also seems to mischaracterize the women’s response to his advances.)

I am aghast at Trump’s remarks. All Texans should be. These statements revealed a man who simply does not share our Christian values.

During the last campaign, Trump claimed his favorite book was the Bible. Yet when asked for his favorite verse, he struggled to name a single one. More recently, as America was gripped by racial unrest following the death of George Floyd, Trump walked to a church and held up a Bible amidst racial strife. He did not do this to pray for divine guidance or as an act of deep faith — he neither entered the church nor opened the Bible.

Rather, Trump used the Holy Book and an iconic American church in an opportunistic photo-op to score cheap political points. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse responded by reminding the president that the Bible is not a political prop.

Mark Galli, editor in chief of Christianity Today, wrote that trusting Trump is like "playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence." I understand many Christians tolerate Trump because he appoints conservative judges to the federal courts. But this is a devil’s bargain: Christians are chasing the crumbs Trump drops while ignoring his feast of immoral behavior.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in politics, it’s that there is no permanent victory, nor permanent defeat. Christians especially should be careful to bargain with the toleration of immoral behavior for temporary successes for the faith.

Christian voters rightly stood up and denounced the immoral behavior of Bill Clinton nearly 25 years ago. Clinton demeaned the presidency with his sexual escapades and was roundly criticized by the faith community. Trump’s behavior is no different and should be similarly rejected.

Fortunately, that's what recent polls have shown. A growing number of Texans — many of them true Christians — are rejecting Trump, even if means voting for a Democrat. I humbly encourage all Christian voters to join me and carefully weigh ousting the wolf in sheep’s clothing now in the White House

Djou is a former Republican Congressman from Hawaii and an Afghanistan war veteran. He trained at Camp Bullis near San Antonio when he was in the Army.