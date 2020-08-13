As I have gotten to see more movies, I have come to believe that there are some that are just better on the big screen. Whether it is the size of the screen of the sound, there is just something different about seeing a movie in the theater.

I got the chance to see a favorite movie over the weekend on the silver screen and I can honestly say that there is something special about that experience.

I was able to catch a showing of "The Empire Strikes Back" over the weekend. I did not expect there to be a large crowd, and there was not, for what is honestly a movie most people have seen at least once.

That said, it was one I have never seen on the big screen. I am too young to have had the chance to see it during the first run, and I never had the chance later to see it.

And despite having seen the movie dozens of times over the years, I still found myself enjoying myself. It truly was a new experience for me.

In my humble opinion, there are some movies that just are better in the theater, but I can’t quite place where. Star Wars definitely falls into that category.

I think part of it was the sound. Having grown up with a home theater system, I know how much can be done at home, but the theater experience still stands out.

From the sound of the light saber, to the sounds of the space ships and blaster rifles, it definitely is a movie that is a treat for the eyes and ears.