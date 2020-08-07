A reminder of education’s

burden on poorer families

Re: Aug. 3 article, "Get organized for back to school virtually."

I read Nicole Villalpando's article about getting set up for home school eagerly, thinking how much fun that would be. And then, I began having second thoughts.

The cost of the suggested supplies for organizing one student began to add up, and I stopped adding at $80. How many families in Austin can afford to spend that kind of money on one offspring, much less a whole houseful of them?

Once more I am reminded of the huge impact of economics on our educational system and the unfair burden that low-income families carry within that system. We must find ways to provide equal opportunities for all of our children.

Jan Austin, Austin

No need for a name change.

Just honor another Austin.

Re: Aug. 2 commentary, "Do we want to be named for a man with pro-slavery sentiments?"

While I appreciate Ken Herman's foray into the troubled waters of changing our city's name because its namesake was responsible for making Texas safe for slavery, unfortunately, it will never happen.

First, despite our city's liberal reputation, we have a viciously racist past that extends its vile tentacles into the present, so there would certainly be protest from those not insubstantial quarters.

Second, there is the matter of stationery. Some of us still use it, not to mention the occasional check.

May I propose that the solution is not in change of name, but attribution? I suggest that from here on the city of Austin be named for Austin Powers, who valiantly engaged and defeated Dr. Evil and his minions during a period of revolution not unlike our current time. I believe such a statue on the shores of Lady Bird Lake is one all Austinites could be proud of.

Ned Carnes, Austin

This we know: Trump

is out unless he wins

Re: July 31 article, "Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility."

Trump was in the paper for a tweet suggesting that the election should be postponed. He didn't say for how long.

He also tweeted that we can't use mail-in ballots because we have to know the results of the election the very night of the voting, Nov. 3.

The 20th Amendment states that every presidential term ends on Jan. 20. Regardless of what else happens on the next Jan. 20, Donald Trump is no longer president unless he wins reelection.

As for the second stupid tweet about having to have an instant result for the election, despite everything Trump has done to weaken our constitutional republic we are still strong enough to survive an extended ballot count. We did it in 2000 and we can do it again.

Clifton Smith, Austin

There’s more to consider

about the Electoral College

Re: Aug. 3 letter to the editor, "An unfair system gives some voters more say."

There is more to consider regarding the Electoral College than was presented by the letter writer.

First, if anyone thinks the Electoral College can be abolished prior to the Nov. 3 election by a simple "contact your Congress members," they should know that the Electoral College is constitutionally mandated, established in Article 2, Section 1. Abolishing it would require a constitutional amendment; Article 5 sets out a lengthy process for amendments.

Second, the Electoral College was one of the compromises adopted as part of a compact among states, not among individual voters.

Third, regarding the 2016 popular vote, no candidate received a majority of the popular votes.

Darryl Pool, Round Rock