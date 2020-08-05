Minimum pay hike would

offer a more livable wage

Republicans insist that a weekly unemployment compensation of $600 is too much to pay those who lost their jobs due to Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. They claim that the payments provide a disincentive to work for people searching for jobs that pay much less.

For eleven years, Republicans have refused to raise the national minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which translates to $290 a week or around $15,000 per year — the federal poverty level is $12,760 for individuals and $17,240 for a family of two.

A $15-an-hour minimum wage would result in the aforementioned $600 a week for a large portion of our country's workforce and provide a more livable wage to working families, but Republicans want to keep poor people poor. They all need to be kicked out in November. Vote blue and encourage others who rarely or never vote to get to the polls and do the same.

Ken Bruce, Austin

Trump is undermining

legitimacy of the vote

I see the president is already laying the groundwork for his possible loss this November by blaming a defeat on his opinion that this "will be the most inaccurate & fraudulent election in history."

He is impugning the integrity of thousands of poll workers and county election officials, and questioning the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to deliver ballots safely to local election offices.

Mr. Trump is priming his base to assume that if he loses, the election was stolen from him. His behavior is despicable, but pretty normal for this president.

Judy Daniels, Cedar Park

Cycle will repeat as long

as Trump is at the helm

Re: Aug. 1 article, "Despite sinking hospitalization rate, Austin to keep coronavirus restrictions in place."

Regarding the article, it is shocking but not surprising that the notion of (lifting) the coronavirus restrictions could even see the light of day.

While the rest of the civilized world seems to have learned how to manage the pandemic and safely open schools and commerce, America clearly has not.

Why? Here is the patented (mostly red state) process: 1. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths surge. 2. Mitigation of various degrees (red = shorter, weaker; blue = stronger, longer) are implemented. 3. The surge plateaus. 4. Cases, et. al decrease. 5. States reopen. 6. Repeat step 1.

It is crystal clear this will continue until we have strong, science-based, consistent leadership and action at the national level, something the current occupant of the White House obviously cannot provide.

Ken Rygler, Round Rock

A sports analogy explains

the COVID-19 predicament

A star athlete is injured. Doctors agree that (s)he needs a month with no activity, then a slow and carefully monitored recovery period.

Nobody knows how long recovery will take. Pushing for the fastest possible time likely causes further injury that could be permanent.

The coach either does not care about, or understand the serious risk, or fears (s)he will be fired if the team loses games without the star. The coach encourages fans to demand that the star return and perform, despite the injury. Most of the fans want the medical professionals to set the timeline, (they understand the best outcome includes a fully recovered star) but there are some selfish and bored fans pushing loudly for a quick return to action.

Maybe this analogy will explain the COVID-19 situation to those who are not clear on the matter.

William Dower, Austin

Are they hard at work, or

making more promises?

If I was hired to work at a major corporation and assigned to solve a specific problem, I would be given periodic performance reviews to evaluate my progress. What if every time that I was asked about my progress on that problem, I replied, "Boss, I’m hard at work on it," yet failed to show results?

Lately, mailings from U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, assure me that they are hard at work on lowering drug and health care costs. I’ve seen their same false statements over and over, election after election. It’s clear that they couldn’t care less about lower drug and health care costs likely because they are funded, either directly or indirectly, by these providers.

It’s time that Cornyn and Carter be fired for making false promises to the boss: Texas citizens. It’s time for them to apply for unemployment like so many other Texans.

Pete Vera, Georgetown

Editor’s Note: Cornyn and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., introduced the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act of 2019. The last action taken on the bill was on June 28, 2019, when it was "Placed on Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders."