For the first time in nearly six months I worked out and exercised over this weekend and my body both appreciates and regrets this decision.

As something of an unofficial New Years resolution, I told myself I would work to get in better shape over the course of 2020 but by doing it at my own pace. I even wrote a few columns about my progress early on.

For the first two months, I was making good strides with several long work-outs each week, with a focus on hiking and longer walks. Combined with watching what I ate, I lost a total of five lbs over January alone.

And then March came.

In early March, everything came to a halt with COVID-19. I started working from home, and my normal schedule got turned upside down. My exercise plans took a backseat to everything else going on in the world.

I didn’t feel comfortable or safe going out to exercise with everything going on. I don’t have any real equipment at home, so I opted to wait for this to pass before I’d start back up again.

However, I made the decision this past week to find a way to do something in my home, preferably without disturbing my neighbors. I ended up settling on aerobic exercises along with some jogging in place over my normal hikes.

How do I feel after it all? I can still feel it, even a day after the work out. My legs are sore and my knees are trying to convince me to take the day off, but I haven’t quite made up my mind on that yet.