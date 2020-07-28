This year in many ways has been unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the public health and social distancing in renewed focus, many staple events, including the State Fair of Texas, have had to cancel for 2020.

However, as the saying goes, the show much go on, and over the weekend the San Diego Comic-Con did just that, albeit remotely.

For the first time in its 50 years of existence, Comic-Con held its annual festival to geek and comic-book culture remotely over the weekend when it held Comic-Con@Home Convention.

The annual event, which draws more than 130,000 people from across the world to San Diego, has become a major event in recent years, with major movie and television trailers, game news and other announcements debuting during the five-day event.

As an unrepentant geek, I can honestly say I am glad that organizers chose not to hold the event this year with the ongoing health worries. It simply wasn’t worth the risk to the greater public to have that many people gathering in one place.

For full disclosure, I have been a part of the geek and nerd convention community in North Texas for more than a decade now. For the past five years, I have volunteered at a convention in the Metroplex that brings in crowds of 30,000 or more in what I teasingly refer to as my "vacation."

Like Comic-Con, this year’s event was canceled.

With the virtual event, Comic-Con tried to bring the feel of an in-person event. There were panels conducted via live stream, and announcements and trailers were debuted.

This year, we got a first glimpse at the return of Theodore Logan and William S. Preston in the upcoming Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure sequel along with an early scene in the upcoming X-Men spin off, New Mutants.

When I got the chance to sneak in some of the panels over the weekend, it was obvious this was new territory for a lot of people. There is a big different in having these kinds of discussions in a room of hundred versus at home with an internet connection.

At the same time, I still got that feel that I get every time the convention season rolls around.