Hiding the homeless

doesn’t fix the problem

Matt Mackowiak’s push to reinstate the camping ban with his so-called "educational nonprofit, Save Austin Now" provides no solution for our community’s homelessness issues. This petition to place the ordinance on the November ballot will criminalize homeless people to ensure they are invisible and to maintain an attitude of "not in my backyard."

The moral test of any society is how it treats its most vulnerable members. Homeless people are human beings in crisis suffering from mental health and/or substance abuse disorders, and consistent unemployment. Instead of donating to Save Austin Now, people should support the many outcome-based nonprofits working to help people out of homelessness, including The Other Ones Foundation, Family Eldercare and Community First.

Lives are at stake, and our leaders, communities, philanthropic organizations and all levels of government must work together now to provide resources and solutions to meet the immediate needs of the homeless. Keeping our unsheltered brothers and sisters outside of Austin is not the answer.

Johanne Ibsen-Wolford, Austin

America needs leaders

who inspire and unite

The Constitution was framed by bright and brave leaders who sought to establish a democracy that would become the United States of America. These wordsmiths put pen to paper and described a vision of a common shared life. These words created a horizon of expectation for freedom seekers. Though the horizon has always remained aspirational, it is the definer of our best practices and the goal of our citizenry.

In recent times the needs and fears of individuals have clouded our vision of responsibility to the whole. Wearing a mask is not submission to tyranny. Admitting the impact of institutional racism does not blame individuals. Recognizing our history is not disrespectful. Responsibility is not a retreat.

We need public leaders who frame words that lift our spirits and provide a horizon of expectation that unifies and inspires rather than divides and encourages selfishness. Words matter and often lead to action.

Jim Philpott, Kyle

Federal help rolls in

with mortuary trucks

We were once told that you go to war with the army you have, and that was the excuse for our federal government’s initial unpreparedness for the coronavirus pandemic. But the months have rolled by about seven months since the disease was first identified in China and we still have inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment, inadequate testing and insufficient contact tracing, no strategy for safely reopening schools, and complete denial from the top that anything untoward is even going on.

But now it appears Texas is receiving refrigerated mortuary trucks in anticipation of our own New York City-style apocalypse. It is as if nothing frightens our government more than the prospect that thousands of stinking corpses will remind voters of our reality before the November presidential and congressional elections.

Gary Bennett, Austin

Masks, precautions make

safe reopening possible

One awful fact about this pandemic is now crystal clear: We are failing horribly at combating it, primarily due to President Donald Trump’s resistance to mask-wearing and science-based, phased reopening. This was compounded by the slavish way that many governors followed his irresponsible, dangerous lead. Both he and these governors keep pushing a false narrative that says we either open our economy and schools, or we give in to fear, wear masks and shut down.

But in reality, during a pandemic the only way to keep the economy and schools open is if everyone takes precautions and wears masks in public to slow the spread. Very soon, we citizens will have to rise up and demand far safer reopening strategies, or the carnage will continue, and these bumbling "leaders" will end up with far more blood on their hands. History will not judge them kindly.

Richard Lowenthal, Leander

Trump’s authoritarian

abuses go unchecked

The country is on fire from COVID-19 and a long overdue racial reckoning, but President Donald Trump continues to undermine the American Republic on a daily basis with a recent trifecta of authoritarian abuses.

Just in the last few days he’s: 1) weakened environmental protections, which will endanger human health and make a wasteland of pristine locations; 2) directed hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when reporting COVID information and instead send it to the Department of Health and Human Services where it will disappear, lest it endanger Trump’s re-election efforts and, most disturbing 3) sending federal goons to Portland, Ore., to snatch people off the streets and toss them into unmarked vehicles. These Gestapo tactics are as disturbing as they are offensive in a so-called democracy.

And these outrages will continue as Trump and his termite enablers gnaw at the foundation of the Republic. Dictatorship? We’re already half way there.

John David Hengst, Austin