As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage large swathes of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott should convey an important message that Texans are not getting consistently from President Donald Trump: The pandemic must be taken seriously. Texans need to change their behaviors and bear some sacrifice to contain its spread.

Though his pandemic response has been criticized, Abbott retains credibility with the Texans who need to hear that message the most. The latest University of Texas polling data shows that, as the spring turned to summer, a small but growing share of Texas Republicans became less concerned about the seriousness of the virus. That same data shows Texas Republicans were less likely to report behaving in ways necessary to slow the spread of the pandemic. These changes in public attitudes highlight the need for the governor to defy the tone set in Washington, D.C., and speak directly to his primary political constituency.

According to the polling data, the share of Republicans who viewed the pandemic as "a minor problem" or "not a problem at all" more than tripled from 7% in April to 23% in June. The share of Republicans who consider it a "significant crisis" dropped from 48% to 29% in the same period. These changes in attitude came with changes in behavior that could hurt public health: The share of Republicans who describe themselves as "living normally, coming and going as usual" almost tripled from 11% in April to 32% in June.

The governor, who imposed a statewide mask order on July 2, has started to deliver a stronger message on the seriousness of the coronavirus. This response comes better late than never. But during that delay, many Texans embraced the dangerously misleading narrative from the White House that the pandemic is not serious and that advice from public health and medical professionals shouldn’t be followed. Even if Trump starts to provide a more coherent message about the coronavirus, his historic unwillingness to take the pandemic seriously makes him an unreliable partner.

The steps Abbott has taken to slow the reopening of Texas — including closing bars and reducing restaurant capacity — show the governor is willing to defy the president’s self-interested indifference. A recent quote in The New York Times from one of Abbott’s political advisers stating that "the president got bored" with the pandemic suggests the governor’s office is trying to put some distance between himself and the president.

The governor should stay the course he has recently charted, even if it requires openly defying the president. It’s time for the governor to spend the political capital he’s accumulated over his two terms leading the state with few real political challenges, and perhaps even go in the red on that account, for the sake of the state — both the people he expects to vote for him and those he doesn’t.

Henson is the director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas. Blank is the manager of polling and research of the Texas Politics Project. Supporting data can be found at the Texas Politics Project website.