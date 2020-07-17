Tax breaks for some,

tax hikes for others

The Travis County commissioners are a sad bunch of hypocrites. While they and national liberal leaders scream that big corporations do not pay their fair share in taxes, what do they do? Give Mr. Musk a tax gift worth a minimum of $14 million.

And pay attention Austin voters, your city leaders are proposing to raise your taxes for next year the maximum allowed by law.

Go figure. I‘ve always heard how highly educated Austin-area residents (voters) were comparatively speaking. I guess that’s in areas other than math.

John Lefner, Austin

Owner: Taxpayers have a

right to seek PPP funds

Re: July 8 article, "Prominent and politically connected Austin firms among those getting bailout loans."

Regarding the question in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) story about Atlas Sand, "Did applying for the aid clash with his free market principles or change his views on the uses of big government?" The answers are no, and no.

Atlas Sand taking PPP funds was a direct expression of my convictions rather than a compromise. The PPP funds helped us save jobs, thus serving the program’s purpose. However, PPP is one aspect of a government that, as judged by my principles, does many things it should not, while failing to do much of what it should. The government’s role is to protect us, not to control us.

I am forced to pay for its many programs, including those I oppose. Therefore, on the rare occasion that I am eligible to recover a portion of the extensive taxes taken from me over the years, I claim it as restitution, and I recommend others do likewise. To refuse funds we are due would be to make our employees, their families, our shareholders and stakeholders martyrs, forced to pay for the program while denying us even its meager benefits.

Bud Brigham, Atlas Sand executive chairman, Austin

Review protocols for

commutations, pardons

On July 8, a prisoner who was sentenced to death at age 18 — experts say this is an age when the brain is not yet mature — was executed after 25 years on death row.

The prisoner, Billy Joe Wardlow, was a now mature individual, posing no threat to the prison population and was a documented calming influence to those behind bars. Hundreds of letters asking for a commutation were ignored by the governor and the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Now the president commutes the sentence of an individual who lied to federal investigators to cover up for the president. This is especially troublesome when the crux of the Roger Stone case was the betrayal of America by the president to favor Russia. A review of the protocol for pardons and sentence commutations at all levels is urgently needed.

Manuel Garcia, Austin

Commuting Stone sentence

was predictable, fitting end

I was sure that Roger Stone's sentence would be commuted or he would be pardoned, as soon as I read how the FBI went about the arrest. To have raided his home, SWAT-style, in the middle of the night, was partisan to the core. I am convinced Trump was saying to himself, "This golf match isn't over, and the last stroke is mine."

I consider this to be a fitting end to an unconscionable arrest method on a non-violent charge.

Kenneth K. Ebmeier, Round Rock

Argument incomplete in

defense of Trump speech

Re: July 12 commentary, "The mischaracterization of Trump’s speech is not an anomaly."

Marc Thiessen has a habit of making wildly incomplete arguments. For example, shining a spotlight on parts of the speech Trump gave at Mount Rushmore. I read it and felt immediate sympathy with Trump, but having experienced a goodly amount of Thiessen's rhetoric, I decided to listen to the speech myself.

He described Thomas Jefferson as the "author of American freedom," neglecting to mention that he owned and raped slaves. Is that irrelevant in this season of racial animus? Can he find support for the peaceful protesters, or just venom for those who tear down statues?

The speech was made in a vacuum, no context, no acknowledgment of the angst and suffering of our Black brothers and sisters. Go read the transcript or listen to the speech. We should all go to the source for all things positive or negative in this political fray.

Helen Carvell, Austin

TEA limiting its own

contact with the public

The Texas Education Agency recently released guidelines for reopening schools in the fall.

According to their website, under the governor's "direction to state agencies to provide flexible work and telework policies to employees, TEA will maintain limited skeleton crews" at their buildings. It goes on to say "In an effort to ensure the safety of the public and the Texas Education staff ... we are available by appointment only."

As classroom teachers, no doubt, are worried and this being the most somber start of a school year in recent history, I wonder if Mike Morath will open TEA offices to the public when the school year starts? Or, will they continue to practice these current safety precautions, while classroom teachers go back into the classroom?

Tara Azrai, Austin