Consider sharing with

those who need help

Did you receive a stimulus check or prepaid card last month? Are you fortunate enough to have a roof over your head, health insurance, and plenty to eat? If so, consider an action that could benefit someone who is facing the loss of some or all of those things.

For example, consider donating some or all of that money to house the homeless, feed the hungry, support victims of family violence, support a local small business or support a medical clinic. Set an amount, make a list of possible recipients and involve the whole family in your decision making, especially if you have kids.

I challenge you to act today.

Britt Cain, Austin

After a random comment,

there were no more words

My wife and I are seniors living in Georgetown. She is close to the front line, working as an occupational therapist at St. David’s Round Rock.

She went to the market the other day and commented politely to a person who wasn’t wearing his mask correctly. Another younger fella standing nearby looked her in the eye and said, "natural selection."

There is nothing more to say.

Martin Byhower, Georgetown

Governor should hear

from superintendents

No one wants schools to open more than I do. However, present conditions in Texas will not allow that to happen.

Having been a principal in Northeast Austin for 14 years at Webb, Harris and Barrington there would be no way these schools could open without compromising the safety of children, staff and the community.

Gov. Abbott needs to meet with the superintendents of large school districts such as Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas to get a clear understanding of the issues that will need to be addressed and the resources needed to open schools safely.

Ruth Bailey, Georgetown

Family won’t give in

to Goya CEO backlash

I wish to congratulate the CEO of Goya, Robert Unanue for expressing his opinion, and not backing down to pressure from social media and the far left for expressing his opinion. It is a sad day when one can't express his opinion, only the one dictated by the far left. This country needs more people like him.

My family, being from Puerto Rico, has been using the Goya products as far as I can remember, and will continue to do so. We won't be intimidated in how we think or what we eat. This is the United States of America where free speech, tolerance and freedom are what make it so great and the envy of the world.

Joseph Raub, Temple

When one columnist

makes another’s point

Re: July 12 commentaries, "There’s ample blame to go around in teen’s COVID-19 death" and "The mischaracterization of Trump’s speech is not an anomaly."

I’m not sure if it was done intentionally, but I couldn’t help noticing the delicious irony of these two opinion pieces appearing side-by-side in Sunday’s edition of The Statesman.

Leonard Pitts blames several factors for the COVID death of a Florida teen, including traditional news media for being "so enthralled by false equivalency in the name of a spurious ‘objectivity’ that we require policy memos and special dispensation to call the obvious lie an obvious lie." Marc Thiessen’ s opinion piece is an attempt to parse Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech to make it more palatable. You made Leonard Pitts’ point beautifully, whether you meant to or not.

Judy Julian, Austin

There’s no need to worry

about erasing our history

Re: July 11 article, "Bastrop County judge: 'Time has come’ to address Confederate monuments."

In the Christian tradition, belief in the death, resurrection, and ascension of Jesus Christ is fundamental. Christian churches have statues that honor the life and death of Jesus Christ.

I have not seen statues and monuments of the apostle Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus, or the Roman governor Pontius Pilate, who handed Jesus over for crucifixion. Even without statues or monuments to those men, Christians understand the fullness of the sacrifice of Christ.

I offer this observation to reassure those concerned that the removal of Confederate statues and monuments from public spaces would be an erasure of our history, and perhaps doom us to repeat it. No, it won’t.

To learn about the life of Christ, visit a church or read the Bible. To learn more about the betrayal to the United States by the slave-holding states of the Confederacy, visit a museum or read a history book.

Anna Gonzales, Austin