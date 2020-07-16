My grandfather was a history buff, especially the Civil War. He entertained us kids with stories of historic battles. He recounted how the Union Army kicked Gen. Robert E. Lee and his Confederate rebels out of Pennsylvania our home state at Gettysburg and turned the tide of the war. We were most captivated when Grandpap talked about his father, my great-grandfather, John. Grandpap said John was a war hero, who was briefly imprisoned by the rebels.

I don’t recall Grandpap saying much about why the war started, though he frequently spoke of his favorite president Abe Lincoln freeing the slaves who often suffered at the hands of their owners. "My father told me real life wasn’t like the happy-go-lucky life of the negro in the silent movies," Grandpap said.

Grandpap taught us to recite the Gettysburg Address. I still remember much of it, including the part about all men being created equal. But it wasn’t until a college history class that I came to learn about slavery’s significant role in the war. In writing a paper about the Confederacy, I learned that the southern states formed the Confederacy largely to protect what they believed was their right to keep slaves. Secession documents by various southern states made that crystal clear, no matter how much some folks have since tried to twist history.

Years later I also learned much more about great-grandfather John at the National Archives in Washington D.C. He was long dead by then, as was Grandpap. Documents showed John joined the Union Army in Pennsylvania at age 12 to help support his impoverished family. He was a private and drummer boy. His regiment fought at Gettysburg and attended Lee’s surrender at Appomattox. He received an honorable discharge at age 15, and eventually a small military pension. He adopted Grandpap and three other young siblings in 1900 at age 50.

Initially, I thought a drummer boy was no hero. That was until I researched how valuable those kids were to the military. Soldiers went to bed and arose to the beat of drums. Different drumbeats signaled orders from commanders for soldiers to charge or halt or retreat. When the battle ended, they helped treat wounded and carry off the dead. Those kids, some of them Blacks, were in the middle of it all. Sometimes they died.

Great-grandfather John was a child who likely grew up fast witnessing horrible stress, suffering and death. While I found no record that he was a prisoner of war, I had to agree with Grandpap. John was a hero who served the United States of America with honor.

That’s one reason every time I pass the Bastrop County Courthouse grounds it troubles me to see two monuments honoring the Confederacy, whose leaders denounced the American flag and the Constitution in a failed effort to perpetuate slavery. There are hundreds of such monuments, mostly in the South. One Bastrop monument displays the Confederate battle flag, which has become the battle flag of white supremacists. How hurtful it must be for Black citizens to see those monuments, especially that flag, and knowing the hate and racism it represents.

Grandpap had a Confederate battle flag. He kept it in a box in his bedroom and brought it out sometimes to show us. He said great-grandfather John had gotten it as a souvenir from a battlefield. Grandpap never displayed it. He only displayed the American flag. He kept the battle flag out of respect for the only father he knew. I asked about that battered flag after Grandpap died, but it was gone, probably tossed out or ripped up for rags. I welcome the day the Confederate monuments are gone too.