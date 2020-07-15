Trump’s anthem antics

apparently forgotten

Re: July 10 article, "Sid Miller blasts NFL plan to play ‘Black national anthem’ before games."

Mr. Miller seems to think that Donald Trump is an icon of patriotism and respect for the National Anthem. Mr. Miller needs to be reminded that barely five months ago, at a Super Bowl party in Florida, the president was videotaped clowning, pointing, laughing and pretending to conduct the orchestra during the national anthem while everyone else present respectfully stood at attention (video accessible on YouTube).

Most people are bound to agree that this infantile, mocking behavior is far worse than silent kneeling meant as legitimate protest. It is impossible to imagine Ronald Reagan behaving in this manner. President Trump has never apologized for this disgraceful display. All conservatives — and all patriotic Americans of any ideological stripe —should be appalled.

Gil Kapen, former senior Republican Congressional staff member, Oakton, Va.

Miller’s diatribe

exudes racist hate

One doesn’t have to read far between the lines of agriculture commissioner Sid Miller’s diatribe against the Black national anthem to feel the racist hate it exudes.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing," a hymn to freedom, is anything but treasonous, and the NFL, a league of mostly black players, is only honoring the men on the field when the song is played.

Just as The University of Texas at Austin band honors its gridiron greats by playing "The Eyes of Texas," the NFL can rightly allow everybody to hear the so-called Black national anthem sung, and we all know who among us sings the best.

Edmund L. Nichols, Austin

Suffragettes deserving

of memorial monuments

I suggest replacements for statues pulled down from monuments recently. In recognition of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, let’s erect statues of heroines who fought decades to achieve the largest expansion of voting rights in U.S. history.

Women like Susan B. Anthony, Carrie Chapman Catt, Alice Paul, Lucy Stone and Ida B. Wells were among three generations demanding votes for women, from the 1848 convention in Seneca Falls, New York, to ratification of the U.S. Constitution's 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920.

It’s astonishing that women had to labor 72 years to persuade men to allow them to vote, facing even force-feeding during hunger strikes. But gender discrimination is by no means relegated to the past. Statues of suffragettes will remind us it is critical to cross cultural divides. Now’s the time to learn that liberty, hard won, is worth the fight.

Harriett Harrow, Austin

Prove that wearing

a mask doesn’t work

An easy way for conservatives to prove us wrong about the efficacy of wearing a mask and social distancing is to do it and see what happens.

Since there is a two-week lag in results, commit to it for three weeks just to be clear. If the pandemic continues unabated, feel free to gloat. Big boost at election time for the winners. Seriously: prove it.

Kerry McCarty, Austin

Delay starting school

until there’s a vaccine

Common sense rules. The government has said it’s possible a coronavirus vaccine could be available by 2021. The president and some politicians are demanding we send our children to school before the cure arrives. Why can’t we expand the school time from when the cure arrives into 2021 summer?

No one wants their child or our teachers to be killed by this virus. We are being asked to risk their lives (and the lives of their families). Texas needs to lead the nation in protecting children and their families, and delay the start of school until the vaccine is available. Do not let politicians control our families’ lives. Force them to obey "we, the people" — or else!

Jim Denton, Gatesville