With the start of another hurricane season expected to include above-normal activity, and as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and the multitrillion-dollar cost associated with the response, the nation finds itself on the brink of more disasters. Americans are asking questions and pressing policymakers to ensure our nation is prepared to keep our communities resilient and safe.

The COVID-19 crisis should remind policymakers of the need to implement pre-disaster mitigation measures to reduce costly post-disaster recovery efforts. By preparing before the fact, we can reduce the losses associated with a busy hurricane season that is further complicated by the pandemic.

Pre-disaster approaches will not only protect American lives but also taxpayer dollars, particularly crucial during these times of economic hardship. Every dollar spent on pre-disaster mitigation is estimated to save six dollars in post-disaster relief. Rather than concentrating resources solely on recovery, the U.S. should reform its disaster response apparatus, boost natural coastal protection efforts, and ensure homeowners and renters are aware of the risks associated with living in hurricane and flood-prone areas.

The increasing severity of floods and hurricanes is straining the National Flood Insurance Program, a key part of our disaster response system. Recently, the program has been hit with astronomical losses from a series of powerful storms, including Superstorm Sandy ($7.9 billion), Hurricane Irene ($1.3 billion), and Hurricane Katrina ($16.3 billion). Unfortunately, the situation has led the flood insurance program to pay out claims at an unsustainable rate, borrowing approximately $40 billion from U.S. taxpayers to date.

American taxpayers should not continue to foot the bill for post-disaster cleanup when there are better alternatives. To get this program out of the red, Congress and FEMA must work together to incorporate accurate floodplain mapping, adjust flood insurance program premiums to reflect accurate levels of risk, facilitate private flood risk transfer, and incentivize pre-disaster mitigation efforts at the local level.

In addition to reforms to the NFIP, our natural coastal defenses offer effective solutions in the face of hurricanes. Natural habitats like oyster reefs, salt marshes, and mangroves provide a built-in defense for homes and businesses located in coastal areas. These natural features can decrease the height of waves as they approach the shore, reducing flooding and erosion. In fact, coastal residents who had shorelines with natural mangroves typically experienced similar or less damage than homeowners using bulkheads or sea walls as barriers.

Natural disasters take a serious financial toll on property owners and renters. With the 2020 hurricane season underway, it is even more imperative that the public is properly educated and prepared for the associated risks. Hurricane Katrina affected 134,000 housing units, inflicted $161 billion in total damages, and left thousands without a roof over their heads. Homeowners and renters need to be made aware of the potential risks associated with living in flood-prone areas. Risk-mapping technology, property-level elevation data, and flood history disclosures can inform local communities about which households are most vulnerable to flooding. With effective community outreach and risk education, Americans can invest in smart protections before disaster strikes.

The country continues to fight against COVID-19 but remains woefully unprepared to tackle the next calamity. We cannot wait for another disaster to strike before taking action. With this season’s storms already upon us, we urge local, state, and federal leaders to invest in pre-disaster mitigation to better protect our communities and lessen the burden on taxpayers who will be left paying for post-disaster recovery during an economic crisis. Now more than ever, the U.S. must consider a rational approach to hurricane disaster policy.

Brown is director of the disaster policy group SmarterSafer Coalition.