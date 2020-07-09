In many ways, this summer has been quite unlike any other I have experienced thanks to the ongoing pandemic. I have lost track of the summer in some ways, and it came as a bit of a surprise when this past weekend and the Fourth of July snuck up on me.

As a whole, I rarely do anything special for the holiday and haven’t since I used to watch fireworks with my father as a kid. However, I haven’t done that in more than 25 years. If anything, it became another work day in my adult years, and typically a busy one at that.

However, I found myself actually enjoying my Fourth of July this year. This year, I chose to work the holiday in order to give a coworker a bit of a reprieve and some much needed time off.

The one story I had for the weekend was Denison’s annual fireworks display and concert. In my six years with the paper, I have not once attended the concert. Either I was busy elsewhere or just enjoyed the day off.

As I said earlier, this year was different in many ways. Crowds at Munson Stadium were low — likely far lower than organizers had hoped. Those that were there were mostly keeping apart and wearing masks.

Despite all of this, and the fact I was working, I found myself enjoying the event. The crowds weren’t there, but I still felt my spirits raised somewhat by being out of the house on one of the few opportunities I have been given.

My time was brief, and I didn’t get to stay for the fireworks. After all, I was there to work first and foremost. Still, I felt better after it all.

But, I got a chance to meet up with some friends recently, and I felt about the same after going to the event. My only explanation is that this was another of those escapes, and returns to normality, that I didn’t know that I was missing.