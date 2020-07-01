Mail-in ballot has

many advantages

While waiting for my mail-in ballot to arrive for the upcoming election I reflected on the dynamics of voting at home. This could change the very nature of campaigning.

I can’t wait to vote at my leisure. Got a down ballot contest you need more information about? Ask Google.

No longer do we have to remember pithy slogans as memory keys when in the booth trying to vote ASAP. With the mail-in ballot we can review, peruse and apply the due diligence to elect the best person regardless of party — or because of it.

This is also a solution to voter fraud. Recounts will be straight- forward.

Glenn Gurgiolo, Austin

The issue isn’t surgeries,

it’s about wearing masks

Suspending elective surgeries does not change the spread of the coronavirus. Thursday, Gov. Abbott announced that elective surgeries suspended in four Texas counties.

Health experts agree that mask-wearing will change the spread of the coronavirus. He has not ordered mask-wearing in any Texas county.

What‘s wrong with this picture?

Ken Dowdell, Cedar Park

Bush mischaracterizes

the Democrats’ position

Re: June 26 commentary, "George P. Bush: Time to empower Texas with real conservatism."

The irony of George P. Bush's piece is palpable.

While advocating for "civil discourse," he falsely claims that Democrats "want more quarantine." What Democrats want is leadership, based on science and fact, not elected officials politicizing the response to a deadly pandemic for their party’s political gain.

Tom Watterson, Austin

The case for honoring

the founding fathers

As efforts to remove Confederate monuments gain momentum around the country, some have also urged the removal of memorials to the founding fathers as well. This is deeply misguided.

The Confederate leaders are remembered in history only because they attempted to break apart the United States in order to defend slavery. That does not deserve honorable memorialization.

The founding fathers, by contrast, are historical figures because they created a republic based on the ideal of the consent of the governed, along with powerful ideas about freedom of religion, free expression and public education. It is true that many founders were slave owners, but we honor them in spite of this, not because of it.

While the Confederates sought to preserve slavery, even slave-owning founding fathers like Jefferson and Washington hoped and expected slavery would eventually disappear. Indeed, the American Revolution opened the ideological floodgates that would eventually sweep slavery away.

Jeff Brooks, Hutto

Reasons to invalidate

Bush’s op-ed comments

Re: June 26 commentary, "George P. Bush: Time to empower Texas with real conservatism."

Texas Land Commissioner Bush, I found your June 26 op-ed attacking Empower Texans to be the epitome of razor-sharp irony.

Even as you castigate this group with "enough of the lying," and "enough of the crude comments made in public and in private about fellow Republicans," you desperately seek the approval of a president who does both with such regularity that it no longer shocks us.

Where was your sanctimony as this Commander-in-Chief excoriated your father with personal attacks and most recently deprecated your uncle? Your obsequiousness to the standard-bearer of the Republican party absolutely invalidates the legitimacy of your argument. Perhaps more importantly, it lends shame to the members of your family, particularly your grandfather, who endeavored to serve their country and their fellow Americans with honor.

Mark Hinshaw, Austin