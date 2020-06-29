It’s your turn to be heard.

Early voting starts today and runs through July 10 for the July 14 election. The ballot includes runoff races from the March party primaries, as well as a special election for the state Senate seat in District 14 vacated by Kirk Watson. (Note: Early voting polling places will be closed Friday and Saturday for the Fourth of July holiday.)

Below is a recap of the Statesman endorsements in select primary races. Find the full pieces at statesman.com/elections.

Not sure which district you’re in? Look up your address at wrm.capitol.texas.gov/home.

U.S. Senate: MJ Hegar, Democratic primary

U.S. House 10: Pritesh Gandhi, Democratic primary (winner faces U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, Republican)

U.S. House 17: Rick Kennedy, Democratic primary

Texas Senate 14 (special election): Sarah Eckhardt

Texas House 47: Since our original pick in this race did not advance to the runoff, our endorsement in the Republican race is Austin Police officer Justin Berry (winner faces state Rep. Vikki Goodwin, Democrat)

Travis County District Attorney: Incumbent Margaret Moore, Democratic primary (winner faces Republican challenger Martin Henry)

Travis County Attorney: Laurie Eiserloh, Democratic primary

Travis County Commissioner: Ann Howard, Democratic primary (winner faces Republican challenger Becky Bray)