On the afternoon of June 11, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn held his weekly conference call with Texas reporters. Speaking of the police killing of George Floyd, Cornyn said, "Obviously, this is a very tragic occurrence which has led to a lot of introspection and reflection."

But when Cornyn was asked about the new willingness of the secretaries of the army and defense to consider renaming 10 Army posts named for Confederate generals, including Fort Hood in Texas, he demurred.

"I think one of the most important things about our history is that we learn from it. And you can’t learn from your history if you try to erase it," Cornyn said. "It is hard to see where this leads."

Cornyn was reminded that Fort Hood, named for John Bell Hood, wasn’t established until 1942. "Why would we honor a defeated Confederate general?" he was asked.

"To my knowledge, we are not honoring him," Cornyn replied. "It’s a decision, you said, made in the ’40s."

Cornyn’s reticence followed a tweet by President Donald Trump that "my administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled military installations."

...history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations...

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Cornyn’s Senate seat in a July 14 runoff, tweeted that Cornyn’s opposition to renaming bases "is the kind of logic you would expect from someone whose first foray into politics was as a vocal supporter of George Wallace for president." (A day later, Cornyn shifted his position to support a Senate plan to establish a commission on renaming bases.)

Around the same time I was helping integrate my high school, .@JohnCornyn Cornyn was supporting the man who famously said, ‘Segregation Now, Segregation Forever.’ It doesn't seem Senator Cornyn's views have changed much since 1968. (See: https://t.co/rVOUHkiBeF) (2/7)

— Royce West (@RoyceWestTX) June 12, 2020

On Oct. 24, 1968, on the eve of a presidential election in a volatile, even traumatic year that has been likened to our own, Cornyn, then a 16-year-old new senior at the American School in Japan, where his father was serving as an officer in the Air Force, made the case for "my candidate," George Wallace, on the pages of "Hanabi," the student newspaper whose name means "fireworks" in Japanese.

"With the continuing concentration of power in the hands of inept Democratic and Republican parties, it is time for a change," he wrote. "Cast your vote for a stronger America. Vote for George C. Wallace on November 5, 1968."

When Cornyn was asked at a debate in his first run for Senate in 2002 whether he regretted his youthful support for Wallace, he replied, "The truth is I was a Nixon man back in high school. What you are referring to is a project I was assigned in a class. I have worked my entire professional life to make sure that the promise of equal justice under the law is a reality."

On Monday, Cornyn said that remains his memory. But I have been in touch with former Cornyn classmates in D.C., Tokyo, Honolulu, Santa Cruz, Calif., Jacksonville, Florida, and Gloucester, Virginia - including the co-editors of "Hanabi" — and the general sense, while not unanimous in every respect, was that Cornyn’s support for Wallace was well-known and genuine.

As governor of Alabama, Wallace sought to maintain white supremacy in the South, feeding the fear of white Southerners of what might happen if their black citizenry had power commensurate with their numbers. In 2016, Donald Trump was elected president by appealing to the anxieties of white Americans fearful of losing their jobs and their country amid hurtling demographic changes.

There is a symmetry in Cornyn’s allegiances from 1968 to 2020 and also in the fraught moment we find ourselves as a nation, then and now, well worthy of "introspection and reflection."