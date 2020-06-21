Austin could use some

fireworks about now

Re: June 13 article, "Fourth of July concert, fireworks canceled."

If ever there was a time we needed the uplifting Fourth of July fireworks, it is now. With all due respect to the Austin Symphony, forget about your concerns and give us the H-E-B fireworks.

Cordon off the area to eliminate the on-site crowd and shoot the fireworks. They are enjoyed throughout the city and we need them now more than ever.

Hopefully next year we will be able to have the full event, but for now, at least let's enjoy the splendor of the fireworks.

Jon Hornaday, Austin

Voters need option to

cast mail-in ballots

I am 65 this year and I will be voting by mail. However, my husband, who is 64; my daughter-in-law, who has asthma; and my son-in-law, who has a compromised immune system, will not be able to vote by mail, despite the fact that they are all in high-risk categories for the coronavirus.

Although Bastrop County will provide hand sanitizer and clean pens to all voters, it is likely there will be long lines even during early voting, and a fair number of people who will refuse to wear a mask.

And what about a person who gets COVID-19 in late October, and is hospitalized or asked to stay at home for 14 days? Does that person have to forfeit the right to vote?

It is too late for the July 14 run-off election, but can we please institute voting-by-mail for all those who request it in November’s presidential election?

Sue Cinque, Elgin

Policies put migrants

at risk in pandemic

Re: June 15 article, "Unaccompanied minors turned away at border" and June 12 article, "ICE, advocacy group disagree about number of coronavirus cases at Taylor detention center."

Thank you to the Austin American-Statesman for highlighting the problems facing immigrant communities during the pandemic. The current policy of expelling unaccompanied minors seeking refuge in the United States is especially inhumane.

Given the capacity of the Border Control network to safely shelter minors who have an infectious disease, the likelihood that expelled minors are being returned to unsafe conditions, and the fact that most of these minors have family in the U.S. willing to serve as sponsors, there is no argument, legal or quasi-legal, for their expulsion.

The situation of asylum-seeking women living at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center in Taylor is also troubling, with confusion and opacity about the number of COVID-19 cases identified, leading to questions about the women’s health and safety.

Mary Kahle, Austin

A wake-up call to

vote in November

"If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any."

The most brilliant statement ever made by by our very "knowledgeable leader." I am at a complete loss about how to evaluate and interpret this statement.

People that are concerned about President Donald Trump’s leadership and ability to make rational decisions need to vote in November. Polls show Joe Biden leading Trump, but remember Hillary Clinton led Trump in 2016 and many people decided it wasn’t necessary to vote. Look what we got: A leader who either believes or who knows that "stopping testing will stop the virus."

Edward V. Harris, Pflugerville

Masks, social distancing

are key to staying open

Lately, post-shutdown, I have been dismayed by the cavalier way many states and individuals are approaching reopening. The attitude seems to be, after months of sacrifice and staying home, finally we're free to open up and "get back to normal."

Now, though, the virus is spreading rapidly again in many states, hospitalizations are rising, and soon we will face a difficult dilemma: how to keep opening while still preserving public health and safety. But there is actually a simple solution. Whenever out in public, wear masks and utilize social distancing. This is not about personal freedom versus government overreach. It is about survival, since a pandemic disease cannot be faced down with bravado or overcome by wishful thinking.

Want rapid reopening? OK, fine, then do what's needed to maintain a safe public space, and make sure everyone wears a mask and takes social distancing seriously. Otherwise, our efforts to reopen are doomed.

Richard Lowenthal, Leander