I saw the video on Memorial Day.

The clip, which has been widely broadcast across social media and newscasts, showed then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed and lying next to a patrol car. Over the course of the nine-minute video, Floyd can be heard groaning in pain and saying he can’t breathe.

Bystanders plead for Chauvin to get up. He doesn’t.

Floyd, 46, died after lapsing into unconsciousness. A private autopsy ruled his death a homicide — the result of mechanical asphyxia.

Seeing Floyd, just a few years older than me, on the ground, I felt like I was watching myself. I’m saying to myself, "Just get your knee off his neck. Listen to the guy right there."

And the look on the police officer’s face was something I’ve seen before.

Throughout my life, even when I get stopped or come into contact with someone who’s not a police officer, some treat me like I’m not human. I get treated like that a lot — like I don’t belong here.

Since Floyd’s death, protesters have taken to the streets in nearly every major American city, including Austin. I’ve been a photographer for the American-Statesman since 2002 and am among those working to document the demonstrations, injured protesters and cries for reforming the Austin Police Department.

For 15 hours on May 30, I photographed local demonstrations. It isn’t a normal work assignment.

As a Black man, I’ve experienced the same treatment the protesters are marching against.

Photojournalists are sometimes required to go where the general public doesn’t. Often, authorities respect the need for journalists to get close to car accidents or house fires. Sometimes, we run into conflict.

When I step out my door every day, I’m conscious that people might be threatened if they don’t know I’m a journalist. It can be easy to spot photojournalists – we’re the ones with the big cameras and giant lenses.

But I never want to take any chances. My press badge is double-sided, just in case it flips over while I’m running between shots. Some days, I’ll wear my waist pack with spare batteries and a flash, even though I know I won’t need them. I have to make sure I look the part, so they’ll think, "Well, he must be a professional."

Because sometimes I feel like that’s the only thing I think that they will respect, that I work for the Austin American-Statesman. And photographers get run off all the time. Sometimes we get a bad name. But when you are African American on top of that, it’s like a double whammy.

If people don’t realize I’m a journalist, it’s a whole other story.

Once, I took a company vehicle to an assignment downtown. After parking, I stepped out to fix the license plate. A security guard from the nearby library approached and demanded to see my ID. I told her I had every right to be touching the vehicle. She didn’t believe me. Another security guard, whom I knew because I park in the same spot often, defused the situation.

It's hard for me to explain or find the words to articulate those feelings. Because a lot of time, I suppress those feelings. I try to hold those feelings in, and I try to mask those feelings. People don't know what's going through my head. I just keep moving. I keep going.

As a photojournalist in Austin, I’ve covered a lot of protests. Usually, they’re calm gatherings at the Capitol. People sing songs and speak to the crowd. Often, people bring their kids. The demonstrations that followed Floyd’s death were different.

When I arrived at the Austin Police Department’s headquarters on Saturday, I saw a racially and ethnically diverse crowd, shouting their support for black lives. I connected to the moment, then disconnected. I was working. I had to stay objective.

But I wanted to tell officers: "You don’t have to treat us like this. The same way you pull over someone who doesn’t look like me, and the way you treat them, you can treat me that way, too."

Instead, I worked to capture all sides of the demonstrations. I shot photos of protesters flipping off police. Officers using pepper spray and firing less lethal rounds into the crowd. I saw one woman crying her heart out to a police officer. The police officer just stood there.

At one point, a beanbag round grazed my rib cage. I had to stop to catch my breath. As I leaned over on the ground, breathing hard through multiple masks, one police officer took a moment to ask if I was OK.

That meant a lot to me — that moment — because she saw me as a human being.

At another point, a protester at the front of the crowd was pepper sprayed and on the ground with his bike, unable to see. Officers grabbed the man and pulled him behind the police line to protect him from being hit by rocks thrown by protesters. I fought to get through to get the picture.

An officer yelled for me to stay away, but I said, "No, I need to get this image. You’re helping someone. I need to show this." Because the majority of my images were of officers being aggressive. I didn’t end up getting the photo I wanted, but I’m glad I fought for it. I'm just not out there just to get all the bad images or whatever. If I see something good or bad, it's my duty to try to have that in my photo report.

In the days since the protests started, I’ve been thinking about my sons. About the lessons I strive to teach them: Treat people equally. Do honest work.

I wonder whether my 2-year-old son, Ricardo Jr., will look back at my photographs and be proud to carry my name. Will he have to go through the same things I have every day of my life?

When I look at what’s happening around the country, I can only have hope that it’s moving in a different direction. And I do have hope, because this is not the 1960s. What I see in the media coverage today is that the majority of people protesting don’t look like me. And that’s a good thing.

Because that’s where the humanity is. That’s where the empathy comes in. That’s where the love comes in.

Story editing by staff writer Lara Korte