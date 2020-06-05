Who will work at the

polls in November?

Lengthening the early voting window means more workers than usual will be necessary. I have served at my precinct in previous elections and had planned to serve again this election cycle, but I'm over 65 and have two additional risk factors for COVID-19. Many workers fit this description.

According to the guidelines issued by the secretary of state of Texas, it is "recommended" that voters "consider" wearing a mask and take other safety precautions. That's not good enough.

Speaking for myself, I won't risk my health and possibly my life to perform this public service. Will those who refuse to wear masks because it infringes on their liberty step up and serve? If not, I predict some long lines at the polls. If poll workers don't wear masks, how many voters will show up? I'm staying home and voting by mail.

Karen Rankin, Austin

Another attack on

personal liberty

We have today a man occupying the presidency who is so afraid of us, his fellow citizens of the United States, that he dare not appear in public without first having the U.S. military chase us from peacefully gathering in our streets with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Where are all our citizens who are so afraid for their personal liberty that they dare not wear a face mask?

Leslie Morris, Austin.

History will document

Republican complicity

When Trump got elected, the entire world hoped he’d mature into the job. His dismal COVID-19 response again confirms he will not. He’s still a pathological liar who dismisses facts and science. He dismantles oversight agencies and fires everyone, including an inspector general, who won’t support his insanity. This child president blames everyone for everything, yet assumes no responsibility for anything.

So what’s worse than Trump and COVID-19? Today’s hypocritical “Christian” Republicans. They ignore everything Jesus preached, while wholeheartedly endorsing Trump’s never-ending corruption and amorality.

History will forever underscore Republican complicity in Trump’s destruction of U.S. norms, values, ideals, civility, voting rights, etc., and that Republicans constantly put politics above country by supporting this wanna-be dictator. It is incomprehensible that anyone could still support such rampant disdain, callousness and ineptitude. But today’s spineless Republicans still do. God help us all.

Gary Wimmer, Austin

Don’t go after tech firms

keeping us connected

The world has changed recently, but one thing that has not changed is Austin's entrepreneurial spirit. Austin's business community has quickly adopted solutions to adapt and serve our city, even when we can’t be in the office. Solutions offered by Google and other tech companies have allowed small businesses to continue operating in an unpredictable environment.

At Austin Tech Alliance, we've embraced technology in new and creative ways to stay connected with our members, colleagues and community. Zoom, Google Meet and other virtual platforms allow us to stay connected through online happy hours, board games and meetings.

It is disheartening to me that Attorney General Paxon is leading an investigation into companies that enable businesses and families to foster the human connection we need during this time. Paxton should focus taxpayer dollars and efforts on keeping Texans safe and supporting businesses as we develop plans to reopen the economy.

Sarah Ortiz Shields, Austin Tech Alliance executive director, Austin

Trump supporters gave

revealing responses

Re: May 25 commentary, “Trump wins. Trump loses. Either way, we could lose,” and May 27 commentary, “Letting Trump supporters have the last word.”

I read Ken Herman’s column on potential outcomes of the 2020 election, and President Donald Trump’s behavior in either case, followed by Herman’s second column allowing some people who "disagreed" have the last word.

Here’s what I was struck by and why I put air quotes around the word "disagreed." Neither writer appears to disagree. Their points seem to be aimed toward a different argument couched in personal attacks on Herman. They argue that President Barack Obama was corrupt or that Hillary Clinton would be a far worse president. I’m sure Herman has opinions on both of those topics, but neither of those was the point of his column.

Anyway, I enjoyed both, and I also appreciated this reminder: America would be better off if we all listened to each other before we blast away on the other person's opinion.

Dave Anderson, Austin