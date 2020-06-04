My husband and I moved to Lubbock in 1972. During that time we have lived at the same address for 48 years and have subscribed to the Avalanche-Journal for all of those years. There are so many incidents that have happened during all those years.

Lubbock has been very good to honor various people, important activities and supporting occasions to raise money for special needs. Memorials have been built for various persons and for important activities or events. These have all been recorded in print by the Avalanche-Journal newspapers. Lubbock is very conscious of keeping our city a nice place to live and a nice place to visit.

The AJ is very good at reporting all of our busy activities. This month there was a picture of the memorial for the May 11, 1970, tornado. This memorial should have been done years ago. Now, I do have a complaint. In these 50 years since the tornado, the City of Lubbock still has no severe weather alarms.

Why?

Nancy Burnett/Lubbock