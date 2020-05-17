Cough. Shortness of breath. Fever. We all know these to be the indicative symptoms of COVID-19. Handwashing. Masks. Social distancing. We likewise know these to be the standard prevention protocols. Are they uncomfortable and unpleasant? To be sure. Are they onerous and altogether unreasonable? No. That said, though, they’ve proven wholly incapable of treating the more pervasive and pernicious symptoms of COVID-19: media fakery, elitist sanctimony, and governmental overreach. Do you suppose there’s a vaccine in development to cure these? Nope. What then is the solution, you ask? Beats me, for this entire pandemic has birthed far more questions than answers – I’m equal parts bamboozled and bemused.

One such question, which is frustratingly vexing, is whether the shutdown has been entirely sensible, or rather borders on the impetuous. Lest you mistake me, I am not disavowing the virus’ severity or legitimacy, but I do believe we, as a society, must be willing to at least ask ourselves this question with humility. So much devastation, economic and otherwise, has been wrought by this shutdown, and it is neither unreasonable nor insensitive to question its efficacy. Indeed, the general reluctance to even ponder this question is both maddening and counterintuitive, thus leading me to my next question.

Are policy makers, as they would have us believe, entirely altruistic in their decisions, or is there instead a clandestine, and perhaps nefarious, agenda at work? Perhaps more than the first, this question has rent apart our society with alarming swiftness. There can be no doubt that many political leaders across the country have endeavored, with success, to exploit this crisis for their own ends. Indeed, the Constitution seems to have been mislaid in some states, which is an untenable development, to say least. Liberty is sacred and oughtn’t be made to kowtow to the self-righteous whims of purportedly noble politicians, not even for the sake of public health and safety.

That said, though, I’m not totally at peace with the rhetoric used in response to this overreach, to wit, the reckless overuse of one word – tyranny. Not every leader in America is an aspiring tyrant striving to quell our freedoms, a fact blessedly borne out in Texas. To suggest otherwise is utmost folly, for though our lifestyle may look and feel different at present, still we are permitted to speak and worship freely. While we must be more thoughtful in our manner, which is neither enjoyable nor natural, we are by no means suffering under the maniacal whims of a vicious tyrant. As such, we had best tread carefully, for though civil disobedience and rebellion are at times necessary, they should not be used arbitrarily to undercut rules we dislike.

Of course, it should be noted that none of these questions would even need asking were it not for my principal quandary – who can I trust? Can I trust the news when each nugget of scientific data reported contradicts that which came before it? Should I trust the pundits on television who tell me the shutdown is working and must thus continue indefinitely for the sake of public health, or should I instead heed the advice of those saying the entire threat is a sensationalized hoax? These thoughts have dogged my steps over these last weeks, leaving me not only exhausted and suspicious, but also with a bad case of cynicism. Simply put, I’ve lost trust in the world, and I’ve a feeling I’m not the only one.

In the end, my questions remain disappointingly unanswered, save one – what should I do? One option is to bemoan all I’ve lost, railing at the myriad injustices of this so-called new normal. Rather than pursue such exercise in futility, I will instead bear up and remember the promises and principles that have enabled this country to endure. Further still, I will look to the only place answers are to be found – faith. My hope comes from above. That much, I know, is true.

Courtney A. Crowley is an Amarillo resident and has a master’s degree in history from West Texas A&M University. She is a contributing columnist for the Amarillo Globe-News.