The attention brought to the private ownership of tigers and other wild animals in the United States by the Netflix show “Tiger King” is long overdue, but not because Joe Exotic and Doc Antle deserve the fame. The truth is that these men and others like them are responsible for a special kind of epidemic in the United States, the reckless, pointless and dangerous keeping of big cats by private owners. And in Texas it hits close to home, because our policymakers, who have long been on notice about this threat, have yet to do anything about it.

This docuseries missed the mark by ignoring what goes on behind the escapades of its bizarre characters – namely the cruelty that the big cats endure every single day.

The series does little to show viewers the suffering tigers endure when kept by individuals, wildlife menageries and roadside zoos, all generally ill-equipped to properly care for them. Captive animals frequently suffer from improper diets, a lack of proper veterinary care and physical abuse by their owners.

In the exotic animal industry, exhibitors exploit tiger cubs for interactive encounters with paying customers. Once cubs are several months old and can no longer be handled, they are discarded. They end up living out their lives in horrific conditions at other roadside zoos, sold into the pet trade or killed.

Big cats can quickly become unmanageable and thus a significant threat to human safety. In Texas, unwanted tigers have been found shot and dumped on the side of the road. Pet tigers have escaped their cages and roamed through neighborhoods, disrupting schools and killing pets. To date, captive tigers have killed three children in Texas; another child was mauled by a pet cougar kept in a decrepit cage in its owner’s backyard.

In 2019, a tiger named Loki became the “poster-tiger” of neglected big cats after he was seized from a small cage in a Houston garage. In March, another tiger was seized in Hidalgo County during a federal narcotics raid.

Despite these incidents, Texas lacks a statewide law prohibiting the private ownership of big cats and other dangerous wild animals as pets or in roadside zoos. It’s a lonely position, because ours is the only state that leaves it to local governments to regulate dangerous wild animals. This saddles us with a patchwork of laws that have created more problems than they’ve solved. The facts are simple; local ordinances cannot adequately address public safety or animal welfare concerns that will inevitably arise when private individuals keep tigers and other wild animals as pets.

The Humane Society of the United States has worked to address this issue with lawmakers for the last four legislative sessions. Senators Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, co-sponsored this legislation last session, while Rep. Eddie Lucio III, D-Brownsville, carried the House version. Sadly, after passing in the Senate, the bill stalled in the House Public Health committee. But it’ll be back on the agenda in 2021, and residents can take meaningful action by contacting their state lawmakers and pressing them to help pass this bill in 2021.

Our televised window into Joe Exotic’s world should be a wake-up call to Texans: the private ownership of big cats is dangerous for humans and cruel to the animals. It’s well past time that we put an end to the captive tiger breeding and trade industry in our state, saving countless animals from neglect and cruelty, and making our state a whole lot safer for us all.

Loney is the Texas director of the Humane Society of the United States.