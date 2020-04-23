Adler’s actions helped

keep our city healthy

Many weeks ago, Austin Mayor Steve Adler stepped up with strength when the need for action arrived. Shutting down South by Southwest required sound values, intelligent decision making and strength of convictions. Although Austin left money on the table, I believe that Adler’s decision saved lives.

Long before our governor issued an executive order on the matter, Adler asked citizens to stay home and be safe. I’m certain that both of Adler’s decisions produced some angry reactions. However, most of us continue to stay home, wash hands, wear masks and avoid being in groups.

I hope Adler realizes that the majority of us in Austin feel grateful and even proud that he and our city leaders established Austin as a community committed to health. Thank you for your courage, Mayor Adler.

Barbara Frandsen, Austin

There are worse things

than missing a workout

Re: April 16 article, “How athletes are coping during shelter in place.”

Pam LeBlanc’s latest was the most self serving, egotistical piece of drivel. What a whiner. People are dying and all she can focus on is her swimming. Wah wah.

I miss my swims with Erin, my Ro with Chelsea and my beloved 5 FIT with Kim and Shane. But I am 70 years old and have suffered a bout with cancer and have asthma. I have great neighbors ... I am lucky. So I can't exercise for a few months — I am alive. And learning patience.

Nancy Alliegro, Austin

A slice of ‘Seinfeld’

advice for Trump

In one episode of the television show “Seinfeld,” George laments that he is a failure in all his endeavors and his instincts are all wrong. His friend Jerry advises that he should do the opposite of his instincts. George does so and succeeds in everything.

President Donald Trump brags that his instincts and hunches are all perfect, but we are seeing daily that his self-assessment is erroneous, especially in this time of great peril.

If only Trump would listen to the “Jerry” experts and do the opposite of his instincts. Unfortunately, he is mentally and pathologically incapable of doing this and continues to listen to the anti-Jerry in his head. Our lives and the health of the nation are in danger.

George LaSalle, Austin

Federal relief funds

should go to workers

Economic theory says the most effective way to a healthy economy is to support lower- and middle-income households first, since extra money in their pocket gets spent and alleviates the social problems caused by want of basic needs.

Most stimulus money should go to wage earners and small businesses so they can pay for housing, food, transportation, internet, medical care and keep paying small business employees.

If the mega-banks and mega-corporations receive direct payments or loans, they should be required to use the funds to pay their rank and file workforce first. The portions of the CARES Act funds that prop up corporate welfare only make the rich richer and more powerful and do little for the economy.

Please contact your representatives and senators to urge them to redirect funds to households and small businesses or require large employers to pay their workers first, when Congress resumes.

Mina Loomis, Austin

Trump’s delusions on

display in briefings

The recent coronavirus task force briefings at the White House have dismayed me more than I would have thought possible.

To find that our chief executive is totally ignorant of the Constitution and instead talks like a tough businessman, claiming his “authority is total,” is bad enough. But to find that his poverty-stricken ego insists on putting his name on the economic stimulus checks reminds one of the old Roman emperors striving to pander to the masses by giving them bread and circuses. It's not his money, why should his name be on the checks?

His effrontery at unilaterally withholding funds that have been legally designated for the World Health Organization is also an example of his power-mad delusions. If we're withholding money on the basis of governmental inefficiency, does that mean I won't have to pay taxes? I'd like to hear more Republicans adding their voices to correct his delusions of grandeur.

Joseph Friedman, Austin

Perhaps the blame

belongs closer to home

Re: April 12 commentary, "China should be liable for the damage it has done."

So Marc Thiessen wants to sue China for damages, claiming deception over the coronavirus genesis. I would remind him that China shared the genetic sequence of the virus on Jan. 12. President Donald Trump himself praised the Chinese response through the end of February. Not until March 16 — more than two months after first indication of the potential danger from the virus — did he consent to recommend the life-saving practice of social distancing.

Why not sue Trump rather than China? On second thought, perhaps the payoff would be too small, given the president’s hidden, and no-doubt overblown, assets.

Ron Bravenec, Austin