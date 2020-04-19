We are living through a global pandemic. Most Central Texans—and our economy and the critical systems that support our community—will survive this, but only if we intensify our current efforts.

Researchers at the University of Texas announced that without “stringent” social distancing, COVID-19 could overwhelm local hospitals by this summer. However, if we can reduce daily contacts by 90%, we prevent a surge that inundates the healthcare system, allowing us to better ensure we have adequate hospital resources to respond. Anything less and we could face a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in our region, resulting in an urgent need for additional ICU beds and ventilators while facing a shortage of physicians, nurses and healthcare staff required to care for these patients. Anything less and the city stays shut down longer, businesses can’t survive, and people lose jobs. We create a far-reaching rippling economic impact from which we may not recover any time soon.

This crisis is about physical health, but it is also about the long-term economic health of our community.

Non-essential activity has dropped by 64% in the Austin-Travis County area, according to an April 8 updateby Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and local health officials. We can and must do better to get as close to 90% reduction as quickly as possible, and for as long as we can muster.

It is critically important that we all heed the warnings and orders of local, state and federal governments and stay home, seeing only those who live there. If you have symptoms of COVID-19—fever, shortness of breath, dry cough—quarantine yourself to avoid spreading it to others, and call your doctor. This is our best defense for preventing the spread. If you know someone not following the guidelines, ask them to consider the health of us all.

Hospitals are currently held to restrictions on elective procedures. People are staying away not only for elective procedures, however. They are also avoiding emergency care. This compromises health and lives. It is not ideal for public health. We must think prudently about how to reboot the healthcare system so that we can keep our community healthy over the long haul. A healthier community is a healthier workforce, and in turn, a healthier economy.

We all know this isn’t about any one of us. It is about all of us who want to regain our health, our autonomy and our livelihood. It is about small-business owners who are doing what they can to stay afloat. It is about the one in five Austin employees who have lost their jobs as a result of this pandemic. It is about physicians who can’t operate their practices right now. It is about coming to grips with the fact that if we don’t heed the warnings and take action now, our economy will be compromised to a point that the businesses we enjoyed a month ago and the systems, like healthcare, that we rely on may not be able to function in the same way when we emerge from this crisis. It is about protecting the infrastructure of our city, our service industry, our business community, and our healthcare systems that are desperately needed to care for our community.

It is especially about those who work on the front lines. For most of us, our sacrifices are merely to stay home unless our work is essential, wash our hands and cover our faces when we cannot avoid shared spaces. Those on the front lines are saving lives while potentially risking their own.

We are all in this together, and together, we will win this fight. But we must all comply and we must do it now. The sooner we do, the safer and stronger we will be. And the sooner our community’s economic engine can restart and recover.

Huffstutler is the president and chief executive officer of St. David’s HealthCare.