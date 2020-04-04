Reports in recent weeks have underscored how fragile the coronavirus outbreak can make Texas' vulnerable healthcare system. The state already has the highest number of uninsured Americans in the country and is in the bottom twentieth percentile for physicians per capita. But while we're already dealing with service strains like potential bed shortages, new federal reforms to Medicaid could be cataclysmic to residents of the Lone Star State.

Back in November, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced proposed changes to Medicaid that would drastically limit the way states could fund their own programs. These changes, which come under the agency’s Medical Fiscal Accountability Regulation (MFAR), are intended to bring more fiscal responsibility to the entitlement program. However, if enacted, they will ultimately do the opposite by leading to tax increases on state residents.

MFAR would impose costly reporting requirements on the state for its Medicaid disbursements and give federal bureaucrats the power to strike down the funding techniques we’ve used for decades to maintain the program’s solvency.

That’s why, in a bipartisan letter to the CMS, the entire Texas delegation in Congress – from conservatives like Dan Crenshaw to Democrats like Joaquin Castro – have warned against the agency moving MFAR into effect. They wrote that they were told Texas would need to increase taxes and have less capacity to provide essential health care services.

Although increasing taxes on Texans during the pandemic would impose a financial strain on many, MFAR’s problems extend far beyond costs. By limiting the state from addressing its healthcare needs, it can also significantly damage many of the state’s health care facilities.

Without proper funding, there will be fewer rural and small urban hospitals in the state to treat patients. Many already operate on heavy losses, and coronavirus has only increased their reliance on Medicaid and health care spending in general. And yet, the additional stress from MFAR will likely reduce funding options to the point where many will face closure.

Our state hospitals and medical providers have already sounded the alarm on the ramifications MFAR would have on their operations. Hamilton General Hospitals CFO Eddie Reed went so far as to say that the changes would "probably destroy all our rural hospitals." That’s not comforting, especially when Texas already leads the nation in rural hospital closures with a rate double the national average.

Worst of all, reduction in Medicaid funding would mean reduced services for those who need it. At a time when Texas lawmakers like John Cornyn have worked tirelessly to increase funding for our virus response, it would be counterproductive to make changes that will end services.

As we look at the effects the coronavirus has imposed on our healthcare system and economy, there's no realistic path for the state to make up for the shortages caused by MFAR. If the White House implements it, Texas would likely be forced to raise taxes on citizens struggling through one of the worst hardships since the great Depression, end funding to rural and small urban hospitals that are at maximum capacity, and reduce services to citizens when they are in most dire need. That doesn’t sound like a recipe for long-term recovery to me.

As communities struggle through one of the worst crises of a generation, lawmakers have passed relief bills and organized adequate response efforts. But while they focus on the most urgent of needs, they risk allowing CMS to implement measures that could cripple the Texas healthcare system permanently.

Lawmakers must stand against these changes and pressure the agency to stand down on MFAR – a rule that wouldn't be acceptable during stable times, much less a global pandemic.

A Republican consultant, Mackowiak is chair of the Travis County Republican Party and president of Potomac Strategy Group, LLC.