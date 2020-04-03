You can say one thing about President Donald Trump: He sure has evolved on the coronavirus danger.

"We have it totally under control,” he said on Jan. 22. “It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control."

Just Tuesday, however, Trump spoke bluntly about new dire White House projections that between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from the virus. To put that in sobering perspective, as I write this the U.S. death toll is more than 6,000.

“This is going to be the roughest three weeks we’ve ever had in this country,” Trump said.

Quite the turnaround for the president who for weeks downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 as the fast-spreading contagion grew to pandemic proportions.

Trump, however, has been more consistent during his presidency in how he deals with a different, albeit imagined, foe: journalists. Foe is his characterization, not mine. The press, he tweeted a year ago, “are truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

The ever-escalating health crisis has given rise to new Trump attacks on journalists that should trouble you.

“The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant,” Trump tweeted last month. And at news conferences and press briefings on the coronavirus, Trump has demeaned reporters for asking legitimate questions he obviously didn’t like.

“What do you say to Americans who are scared,” an NBC News correspondent asked in March.

“I say that you are a terrible reporter,” Trump replied.

He belittled the career trajectory of another reporter who asked another legitimate question about the relative lack of coronavirus testing in the U.S. when compared with other countries like South Korea.

“You should be saying congratulations instead of asking a really snarky question,” Trump said.

Trump’s conservative allies have come to his defense, echoing his talking points, downplaying the severity of the virus, and blasting Democrats and the media for being critical of the president’s response.

In one of the most egregious examples, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted this the other day: “Some in our media can’t contain their glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more #CoronaVirus cases than #China. Beyond being grotesque, its bad journalism.”

If there’s anything grotesque here it’s Rubio’s attempt to take Trump’s depictions of journalists as America’s villains to new, reckless heights. Claiming that journalists somehow enjoy the rising coronavirus death toll, with all the misery and fear this pandemic entails — staggering job losses and the economy in ruins — is reprehensible and Rubio should be ashamed.

Attacks on journalists are attacks on democracy, and they should stir everyone’s outrage regardless of political party. A government by the people is impossible without the free flow of information that a free press provides. The journalists who incur Trump’s wrath are working on your behalf, calling on him to account for his handling of the crisis. That’s a hallmark of a democracy; it holds elected representatives accountable.

I hear from some of you who equate mere questioning with criticism of the president. But the questions aren’t partisan. Those weeks when Trump downplayed the threat compromised our country’s preparedness and its response. Cries of “fake news” and “that’s a nasty question” are intended to deflect responsibility of the administration’s handling of the pandemic and to deflect your attention from inconvenient truths.

These attacks sting. As I’ve written before in this space, journalists are your neighbors. In normal times, we’re the parents at your PTA meeting, the family sitting next to you at Sunday services, the live music lover at ACL. In these uncertain times, your angst is ours. We anguish about our family’s health. We’ve been hit with furloughs; some of you have lost your jobs and you worry about how you’ll pay the bills. As I type from my new workplace at home, my daughter is upstairs “attending” public school. Like you, I contemplate what the future will bring. I worry about my dad who’s pushing 90, and whether a run to H-E-B for food and supplies will be a lethal roll of the dice. I think, too, about the welfare of my Statesman colleagues like photojournalist Lola Gomez and columnist Ken Herman, who’ve been diagnosed with the coronavirus. It saddens me that Gomez felt it necessary to address criticism of journalists.

“A lot of people are blaming us, the media, saying we’re creating panic out of nothing,” she wrote last week. “But that’s not true. This is a real crisis that is affecting the entire world.”

I don’t know of a single journalist who takes glee in people’s suffering. All I’ve ever known are passionate colleagues driven to bring you the news, sometimes at risk to their own welfare, and to arm you with information you need in good times and in disasters. They are your voice. Attacks on them are attacks on our democratic way of life. They are attacks on you.

Castillo is the Editorial Page Editor and a member of the Statesman’s editorial board.