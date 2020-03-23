Doesn’t the city own and operate street sweepers any more? The Central Business District downtown is filthy. The Fillmore and Buchanan underpasses are especially bad -- filled with dirt and debris. At one time the city had a sweeper route that swept downtown streets EVERY night. The arterial streets are not much better. They used to be swept on a once-a-week schedule. The amount of dirt and debris on our most heavily traveled streets is an eyesore and does not present a very attractive image for our city.

Mike Kennedy/Amarillo

Amarillo local schools canceled classes. Good job! Still making teachers go to school? Not worried about teachers apparently. Are we going to have each room that the teachers are in cleaned each day while no students are there? What are the teachers going to do; it’s not recommended that they are within six feet of each other. COME ON MAN! Have a great day!

Jerry Evans/Amarillo