Waiving STAAR testing

gets student’s high marks

Re: March 17 article, “STAAR testing canceled for 2019-20 school year.”

I was excited to read in the Statesman that Gov. Greg Abbott waived STAAR testing. Being an eighth-grader at Lively Middle School, this announcement made my peers and me very happy.

The STAAR requires students all over Texas to sit in a room for four hours and take a boring test. With STAAR testing, teachers focus on only preparing us for the STAAR and this is not giving us the proper learning experience.

I propose that we cancel the STAAR for good.

Gustavo Metzger, Austin

Not so fast on giving

bailouts to businesses

Companies are asking the federal government for financial help because of the business downturn caused by the coronavirus. Congress should not consider the request until: 1) Company executives give up their lavish salaries, stock options, and other perks; 2) Stock dividends are suspended; 3) Congress rescinds the generous tax breaks given to them over the past two decades.

"At Apple we follow the laws, and if the system changes we will comply," Josh Rosenstock, an Apple spokesman, said to The New York Times.

Congress’ response: crickets.

Our capitalist CEOs should remember running to the government for a bailout is socialism. The average American will be financially hurt by the downturn. Everyone should share the pain.

Terry Tobias, Georgetown

Dems didn’t politicize

the coronavirus issue

Re: March 15 letter to the editor, “Dems use coronavirus for their political gain.”

I appreciate the fact that the Statesman offers balanced viewpoints in general. It’s a shame that Trump supporters seem only to complain about the Democrats.

I cannot quite understand the rambling criticism of the Sunday letter to the editor, “Dems use coronavirus for their political gain.”

Democrats neither invented nor "politicized" the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

It doesn’t help that President Trump keeps sending confusing messages about the seriousness of it all. He obviously is not reaching across the aisle to do what’s right, without being told what to say and do. He just reads the scripts he is given. His disbelief in the virus inhibited immediate action. We are still far behind our target regarding sufficient supplies, hospitals, medical staff, etc. But we’re trying.

Denise Huerta, Austin

We don’t have to pay

list price for healthcare

Re: March 16 commentary, “Two Views: Here’s why expanding Medicaid isn’t the answer.”

I just read the opinion piece by David Balat of the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Once again, the critics speak out why we cannot do anything for the good of the public. Repeat, anything; not when we are in a crisis, not when we are in a boom. Our healthcare system needs to go to the emergency room. For many decades it has not received any preventative care. Now it is in failing health.

Worried that fixing it costs too much? Why do we pay MSRP instead of a discounted price available from most insurance programs? Today’s medical bill: list price $510; insurance paid $14.64; co-pay $20. Do the math. We don’t have to pay list price. We only have to pay the premiums. Make it work for the community. Start working on a solution that makes sense instead of telling us that we can never make a system successful.

Fred Florence, Austin

Expanding normal settings

for taking temperatures

In the last few days I have had appointments for check-ups with a dermatologist and my family doctor. In both cases they took my temperature before they let me in. This took place in a few seconds. Perhaps this should be extended to other places. Take the temperature of workers and patrons at restaurants, bars, council meetings, buses, airplanes and at events.

If you have a temperature, you don't work or you don't attend.

Ron Panton, Austin