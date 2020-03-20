My little family of 3 frequently takes a 20 minute drive into the country to visit my in-laws. Some visits we remain until well after dark. That means a 20 minute drive home beneath the stars.

When we pull up in our driveway we kick into our “out too late” bedtime routine. First, my husband scoops up our sleeping daughter from her carseat and gently deposits her in her bed. I then change my sleeping girl into her pajamas. Sometimes, this evokes a sweet smile from her, and feeling tenderly cared for, she nestles down into her blanket and drifts off to dreaming.

I remember the exact feeling when I was a little girl, of being half asleep and my Mom changing me into my pajamas. I recall the strange relief of having fallen asleep in one place, waking up in another, and finding yourself secure in the arms of your parent making you comfortable for bed.

Recently, the Lord brought this to my heart and spoke that in this season, where many are experiencing fear, panic, and unrest, we can rest like my little girl, in and through Him.

In Matthew 11:28-29 Jesus says, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”

The rest that God gives is more than physical rest, although physical rest is included. God also provides rest for our souls. As you meditate on Him, our good Shepherd, and His provisions for you, you can experience what it is to be tenderly cared for in times of trouble, and as you do He will “make [you] to lie down in green pastures (Psalm 23:2).”

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church. She can be reached at antonetteweatherly@gmail.com.