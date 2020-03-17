Once again we find ourselves wondering: Who is U.S. Rep. Chip Roy representing?

Not the legions of hourly-wage workers who don’t have paid sick leave, who might find themselves choosing between coming to work sick or forgoing badly needed pay.

Not the high number of uninsured residents in Texas who might not be able to afford coronavirus testing if they need it.

Certainly not the waves of workers who are losing their jobs as the coronavirus outbreak cancels events and prompts layoffs in the travel and hospitality industries.

With his vote over the weekend against a major coronavirus economic relief package, Roy chose posturing over helping constituents. Thankfully the petty opposition by Roy, a Republican congressman for northern Hays and southern Travis counties, did not kill the measure, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives with overwhelming bipartisan support and now awaits Senate approval.

Among other things, the package guarantees up to 14 days of paid sick leave to workers at most businesses, and it provides a tax break for businesses to recoup the cost of providing this urgently needed benefit. It also ensures free coronavirus testing for anyone who needs it, and it pumps more money into unemployment benefits and food stamps, anticipating a greater need for those safety nets as job losses ripple through the economy.

Roy protested that the package, hammered out by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, was unveiled shortly before the vote, with no opportunity for members of Congress to amend it. Certainly those circumstances are less than ideal. They also reflect the difficulty of the moment, with leaders of opposing parties racing to craft a relief package in the face of a public health emergency.

Roy’s contribution in that hour of need? A "no" vote and a flippant tweet (later deleted) saying "The only thing missing from the #PelosiDeal is free toilet paper for all."

Reasonable debates continue over funding priorities and the reach of government. But when Americans are hurting, we expect members of Congress to set aside partisan squabbling and push for the greater good.

As we argued last May, when Roy temporarily obstructed emergency aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey and other natural disasters, Central Texans deserve better from their congressman.