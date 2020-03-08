There are a great many things happening in the world today to cause even the most stalwart to worry. Whether it’s the coronavirus threat, the erratic stock market, the seemingly unending nonsense spewing out of Washington, or the fact that throngs of Americans are voluntarily voting for socialism, there’s little to celebrate at present. What’s more, there is reportedly little reason to believe the situation will improve without a radical response; woe betide us, the media says, lest we dare think differently. After all, haven’t the American people been repeatedly warned this would happen? Was it not foretold that the lethal brew of global warming, border control, and toxic masculinity would eventually corrode the American dream? Is it not time we as a people, casting the utterly antiquated notions of independent thought and personal liberty into the dustbins of history, move toward a more noble dream called progress? I ask again, is it not time for revolutionary action?

According to the myriad media pundits, veritable fonts of wisdom one and all, the answer’s a resounding yes. Therein lies the problem – far too many Americans heed such warnings with nary a thought. Why? Why do we continue to listen to the media when it is so painfully obvious they’ve no idea what it is they’re talking about? What’s more, why do we give them the time of day when they’ve little care for either the American people or the truth? Has it not been said that to do the same thing repeatedly while expecting a different result is insanity? Are we not then insane? When, I ask, has the modern media proven itself to be informative, impartial, and reliable? The answer, which is never, is both obvious and bipartisan, for neither side of the proverbial aisle is exempt.

For an example of this unfortunate reality, we need not look back too far. Only a week ago the political analysts who bemoaned Joe Biden’s pitiable demise, forecasting instead a rousing landslide for Bernie Sanders, are now acting as if they never for a moment doubted Super Tuesday would end as it did. Of course, we Americans take it all in stride, deceiving ourselves by thinking such blunders are only natural as we tune in for more coronavirus coverage. Why are we doing this to ourselves? Why do we naïvely follow wherever they lead?

The American people need to wake up and realize that agendas are real and ubiquitous, and not simply part of an Orwellian tale. We need to be willing to accept that not all reports and opinions are trustworthy and altruistic. More importantly, we need to recognize our own intelligence and competence. Despite what the media establishment would have Americans believe, we are in fact capable of independent thought. Our values and ideas, born from history and tradition, are far from outdated and worthless; they’re precious and worth defending. They’ve not caused the decline of America, nor are they threatening the future of our planet. Quite the opposite, in fact, for the quintessentially American ideas of liberty and justice have enabled this country to flourish.

That being the case, we must guard ourselves against fear. Though the wealth of bad news we’re hearing is most certainly troubling, it is by no means cause to panic. Rather, we must rally and take heart in the fact that America has encountered such difficulties before; the present threats are by no means new. Neither must the remedy be new. We need not upend the American system to overcome the challenges of today, because the American system is not the problem. Thus revolution is not the answer, no matter what the media may say.

Courtney A. Crowley is an Instructor of History at West Texas A&M University.