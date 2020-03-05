For sake of caution,

call off the festival

In view of the rapidly spreading corona virus, South by Southwest should be canceled this year.

With hundreds of visitors to our city from all over the world, it’s inevitable that disease clusters would quickly form here. Just one or two cases, especially if not immediately detectable, would lead to devastating infection — a situation likely beyond the capabilities of our local medical services.

On the part of our citizens, I counsel wisdom and caution. Call off the festival before it’s too late.

Nicole Jeffords, Austin

Stop stockpiling masks

if you don’t need them

Dear healthy people,

Please stop buying the medical masks that sick people need. Immune compromised people, and there are many, are just as susceptible to the common cold as the infamous COVID-19.

Our drug stores are sold out, our treatment centers forced to stop stocking masks for patients and yet your “stockpile” is probably tossed in a corner collecting dust. We rely on these masks daily to protect our neutropenic bodies.

If you’re now feeling guilty about your four boxes of disposable medical masks, please feel free to drop by your nearest cancer treatment center to make a donation, but be sure to wash your hands first. I didn’t survive chemotherapy to be taken out by pneumonia brought on by the common cold. Thanks.

Kindest regards,

Georgia Miguez, a young breast cancer patient, Austin

Voting right at 18 should

have come with strings

Eighteen-year-olds should never have been given the right to vote, unless they were serving in the military.

They are too easily indoctrinated that they are owed everything for free and that someone should provide for them as long as they wish.

Bill Hoglan, Georgetown

Results of Power Poll

aren’t really surprising

Re: Feb. 27 article, “Trump tops any Democrat in inaugural survey.”

The author of the article about recent Power Poll results wrote that they “might surprise those who stereotype Austin-area politics as decidedly liberal.” But let's look more closely at the numbers.

When the numbers for all of the Democratic candidates combined are totaled, they show that 55.51% of those surveyed prefer one of the Democrats. It's a good bet that many of those people will end up supporting whichever Democrat wins the nomination, and 55.1% easily beats the 19.49% who said they preferred Trump. Even if the 23.31% who are undecided end up voting for Trump, he comes in second to some Democrat.

So, no, I'm not surprised by the results.

Joyce Lynch, Austin

Trump, Limbaugh can

allay the nation’s fears

Rush Limbaugh tells his listeners the Coronavirus "is the common cold, folks." Trump, in his address to the nation, likens it to ordinary flu.

Let me suggest that the prognosticator and the president could put the country at ease by both voluntarily exposing themselves to the virus and letting it play out. I will happily supply the Nyquil and the aspirin. In a rare and much needed showing of partisanship Americans on both sides of the aisle would certainly applaud this show of leadership.

True believers might even want to join up in support to debunk this Democratically drummed up “fake crisis.”

“Step up, gentlemen and gentle ladies. Make America great again.“

Terry Conlan, Austin