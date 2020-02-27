China is once again making a serious impact on American life. The long-term affect has been financial. Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to the repeated declarations of trade imbalance since it has gone on for such a long time.

But there is something sinister hiding in that fact: Power

Chinese strategy has always been rooted in methodical, patient and thorough planning. An example of this was the building of numerous artificial islands in the South China Sea, claiming them as sovereign territory, and then trying to restrict shipping, military and air passage through that heavily-traveled region.

The silent warfare China is waging against the United States is occurring in the halls of Congress. Many former U.S. legislators are now or were lobbyists for China, such as Charles Boustany, John Boehner, Jon Christenson, David Firestein, Matt Salmon and many others. It is shocking that so many former congressmen make significant amounts of money helping a Communist rival strengthen its position in the world by using our legislative process against us.

But the shocking outbreak of a deadly virus has now overshadowed other China activities.

The China news of the day is the coronavirus outbreak that originated near a biosafety facility that conducts research on dangerous pathogens in Wuhan. A Chinese open market that sells food, animals, and just about everything else is near the research facility.

Despite Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., arguing that scientist should investigate whether the coronavirus was manmade in the biosafety facility, experts have come out to debunk that theory, according to the Washington Post.

Britain’s the Daily Mail as well as the Washington Times have run stories suggesting a connection to the latest coronavirus and China’s biosafety lab in Wuhan.

The "corona" part of the virus’ name comes from the radiating, crown-like parts of the virus that attach to and allow the virus to attack human cells. The Wuhan coronavirus can kill humans, much like the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome — also a coronavirus) outbreak of 2003.

The World Health Organization says the SARS coronavirus “is thought to be an animal virus from an as-yet-uncertain animal reservoir, perhaps bats, that spread to other animals (civet cats) and first infected humans in the Guangdong province of southern China in 2002."

Though most experts have eliminated the possibility that the latest coronavirus is man-made, it hasn’t been certainly proven. If it was manmade, we must prepare ourselves for possible germ warfare.

If a germ weapon is developed, an antidote must also be developed. To not do so, means that the forces and population of the attacking country would be equally as vulnerable as the intended target.

The weapon must be created first before a counter to that weapon can be made. That means that a period of vulnerability exists between the weapon and the cure. On the upside, the death rate from the new Chinese virus appears to be about 2%, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization.

On Monday, the Trump administration has requested $2.5 billion, including $1 billion to develop a vaccine, to prepare the nation for a possible coronavirus, according to CBS News.