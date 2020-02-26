On Feb. 3, I was one amongt 15 people that gathered in the Smithville school district Administration Building to hear a presentation from Aim for Success titled “Freedom to Succeed.” It was the district's annual stab at presenting a sexual education program to students, and this night was the parental primer on what would be delivered to students the next day.

Aim for Success is billed as a program to “help young people make healthy choices that will give them freedom to reach their dreams and their goals.” It is an abstinence-only based sexual education organization. They preach that “no contraceptive can protect a young person's heart from the emotional impact of sexual activity before marriage.”

The program was an example on the problems that students could face regarding premarital sex. Students would be advised on the many ways that prevention and contraception would fail without really stating facts and studies to prove their extraordinary claims.

For example, literature on the Aim for Success website states that “1,500 teenagers get pregnant every day” and “10,000 teens get an STD in America each day.” This directly contradicts another claim on its bullet point data page, in which a “survey” touts that “Most teens have not had sex!” It's hard to connect those two extremes, and it is tough to take this program seriously after that.

The program shuns birth control methods, instead leaning heavily toward wait for sex until marriage. The problem is that the program doesn't define when a student should expect to get married. Is that right after graduation? During college? When you find a job? It’s common for young adults to wait until their late 20s or 30s to get married, if even at all. Is Aim for Success saying that responsible adults in America are too immature to consider a sexual relationship? The message is confusing.

Aim for Success delivers a religious-values based approach to sex education. They mean well — I suppose — but only fools will close their eyes and pray for the best when common, rational solutions are readily available.

Ultimately, the school district appears to be doing the best it can as mandated by the Texas Legislature when it comes to sex education. And concerned parents can get involved with the district's SHAC program to better steer this curriculum. Unfortunately, the state's political leaders would rather pander to a religious minority than to be woke to the realities of the day. Scare tactics don't make dents in teen birth rates. And with programs like Aim for Success profiting from their ignorance, it seems unlikely to change. Just follow the money.

Erik McCowan

Rosanky