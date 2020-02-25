Early voting continues this week for the March 3 Primary and voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day this week at any one of the voting places in the county.

The Herald Democrat ran sample ballots this past weekend for both the Republican and Democratic parties. Unfortunately, the propositions that ran with the Republican Party ballot were not the correct ones. Those are listed in a correction in the Wednesday edition of the paper.

I personally apologize to anyone who may have been inconvenienced by the mistake. We strive to present our readers with the information they need to make informed decisions at the ballot box. And, if we make a mistake, we strive to correct it as soon as possible.

Early voting locations for the rest of the week include:

Grayson County Election Administration, 115 W. Houston, Sherman;

Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard, Denison;

Pottsboro ISD Administration Building, 105 Cardinal Lane, Pottsboro;

Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main, Whitesboro;

Grayson College, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., Van Alstyne.