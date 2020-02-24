Every once in a while I take on a new hobby not knowing what will come of it. I tend to be the type of person who likes to try just about anything. I wouldn’t want to miss out on discovering something I might actually end up enjoying.

This weekend while I was waiting for the glue to dry on a prop I was making for a video, I turned on the television to see what was on. This show called Lego Masters was playing so I thought I would see what it was all about. Growing up I always loved Legos. I had a few of the basic sets that I enjoyed.

I always enjoyed building things with my sisters kids who were very much into the hobby. While I found the show mildly entertaining, my curiosity was piqued after it ended. I drove to a local store to grab a couple of the entry level single color sets. I got the basic blue and green set just to finally say, ‘Hey I got some Legos.’

While my action figure, Hot Wheels and puzzle collection has grown according to my resources over the years, I have held off on taking the plunge into the world of brick building. I managed to satisfy the itch mostly through videos games largely in part to the popular Minecraft, among others.

I haven’t decide yet how much I will invest in this revisited hobby. I will say as a fan of puzzles and toys I find there is a somewhat universal appeal to this particular product. To be fair I do own a handful of Lego themed video games that I have acquired over the years that have kept my interest in the brand alive despite a lack of owning any physical bricks.

I am not sure if the show will keep me interested beyond using it as inspiration but I am kind of glad I found it. That doesn’t mean I will discontinue making crafts out of pop sickle sticks and white glue, just that I will be adding a new variety to my crafting in the meantime.