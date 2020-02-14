With just a few short days until early voting for the March 3 Primaries begins, the Herald Democrat has partnered with Grayson Hall to bring our readers a candidate’s forum and a voter’s guide. The event will be live streamed by Cadence Studios.

The forum will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will feature question-and-answer sessions with the candidates from the two contested commissioner’s races and the contested constable race for the March primary.

Some of the office holders who were up for election this year, but drew no opponents, will be on hand to give a short presentation about their offices as well.

Folks can attend the event and offer up their own questions or they can submit them through the live feed. Moderators will screen questions to combine similar ones and weed out anything off point.

The guide will run in the weekend paper Feb. 22-23 and will feature biographies and answers to question from the contested Grayson County primary races.

Early voting for open primary begins Feb. 18 and runs through Feb. 28

The Herald Democrat would like thank all who have support us so that we can continue our mission of providing fair and impartial coverage of local elections. Providing elections coverage is one of the bedrocks of journalism and we appreciate the effort that local candidates made to help us put this all together so that the voters can have the information they need to make their own decisions.

For more elections news, visit http://www.heralddemocrat.com/elections. For more information on voting in Texas, visit the Grayson County Elections Administration page at https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/elec.home