This week, I celebrated the beginning of a new semester of my young women’s life group. I have led women’s life groups on and off for over a decade, and last fall, decided to put my full weight into serving young women again in the area of leadership development.

This semester we kicked off our meetings with a Galentine’s party. Having spent a semester building relationships with one another, I was looking forward to catching up and casting vision for the new year. I went all out decorating, making delicious orders from my baker friend, and preparing our material.

When the time of the party drew near, I realized only a small fraction of our group was going to show. I was immediately disheartened. What was I to do? Should I release them to leave early? This was hardly a party. What a waste of time and preparation, I thought.

As I sat with those young women, the Lord reminded me of the assignment He’d given me. I was not going to allow this sacred time to go to waste. We dove into what would be a transformational conversation and time of prayer. We prayed boldly over the group and the young women who belonged to it. The exchange was sweet and anything but a waste.

Through it all, I was reminded of Zechariah 4:10 (NLT), “Do not despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin.”

As we minister, as we love those around us, it is not our job to make others come and receive. It is simply our job to set the table. If you have served faithfully and have yet seen little fruit, keep serving faithfully. Give the results to the Lord. And remember, He rejoices to see the work begin.

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church. She can be reached at antonetteweatherly@gmail.com.